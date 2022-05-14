'Idea of India': Zakir Hussain's Moving Farewell to Pt Shivkumar Sharma Goes Viral

Legendary santoor player and celebrated music composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma left this world for his heavenly abode on May 10. After suffering from a heart attack on Tuesday morning, the veteran musician, who was scheduled to perform in Bhopal next week, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84. The musician was also suffering from renal ailments and was cremated with full state honours in the presence of his friends and family members on May 11.

The whole film industry and several celebrities paid their last respect to the maestro santoor player. While innumerable celebrities shared their tributes via social media, many met Pandit Sharma’s family at his Mumbai residence.

Amidst the legions of tributes and respects, netizens are touched by Indian tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain’s tribute to his friend, as he turned pallbearer at the funeral. During the funeral, the 71-year-old musician was seen standing alone next to the pyre of Pandit Sharma, a picture of which shook the internet, and Twitter has called this a “poignant” moment. While sharing the heart-wrenching picture from the funeral, one Twitter user wrote, “Ustad Zakir Hussain at Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral, sending off a friend of many decades. Together they created magic on stage on numerous occasions. Never seen a more poignant photograph.”

#Ustad #zakirhussain at the funeral of #PanditShivkumarSharma honouring & giving a send off to a friend of many a decade. Together they created magic on stage every single time.Never seen such poignant photographs! https://t.co/rCrsVgHqVc pic.twitter.com/VRzZaRuMYo— Prof. Manish Thakur (@ILoveBooks786) May 13, 2022

Another user tweeted the picture, saying, “The music never ends. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma consigned to flames. Ustad Zakir Hussain in grief.” A third wrote, “Karmic duties towards each other for this birth are complete. Ustaad Zakir Hussain at his friend Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma’s funeral. Until next time…”

“This photo of Ustad Zakir Hussain carrying mortal remains of his friend, co-artist Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is everything that displays Friendship, Co-existence, Harmony, and the bond we share as Indians above everything else. RIP Pt. Shivkumar Sharma,” said another. Dr. Abhishek Singhvi, Congress MP, also tweeted the photo, writing, “A photo that epitomises the idea of India. Ustad Zakir Hussain shouldering the remains of his friend Ustad Shiv Kumar."

A photo that epitomises the idea of India. Ustad Zakir Hussain shouldering the remains of his friend Ustad Shiv Kumar. pic.twitter.com/9k3NSoDotC— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 13, 2022

The music never ends.Pandit Shivkumar Sharma consigned to flames.Ustad Zakir Hussain. In grief. pic.twitter.com/ivblKCjPkN — Mini Nair (@minicnair) May 13, 2022

Karmic duties towards each other for this birth are complete. Ustaad Zakir Hussain at his friend Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma’s funeral. Until next time… pic.twitter.com/sjryJtwvKS— Hardeep Dugal (@hardeepdugal) May 13, 2022

This photo of Ustad Zakir Hussain carrying mortal remains of his friend, co-artist Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is everything that displays Friendship, Co-existence, Harmony and the bond we share as Indians above everything else. RIP Pt. #ShivkumarSharma 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MG1qLKPwAn— Arti_Ghargi (@arti_ghargi) May 13, 2022

Pandit Sharma and Zakir Hussain have collaborated on several occasions and in countless shows. Their music together wasn’t just limited to India, but they have performed together across the world. Pandit Sharma has composed music for an array of films like Silsila, Lamhe, and Chandni among others and his son Rahul Sharma is also a santoor player.

