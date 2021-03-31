Identical Twin Sisters Who Married Identical Twin Brothers Welcome First Baby

It was in August 2018 when identical twin sisters ⁠from the US — Brittany and Briana Deane ⁠— tied the knot with identical twin brothers ⁠— Josh and Jeremy Salyers — in a ‘Twice upon a Time’ joint wedding ceremony at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio’s Twinsburg.

Since they got married, the two couples are being treated as nothing less than celebrities, online as well as in their hometown. Last year, both the twin sisters announced their pregnancy. Earlier in the TLC documentary ‘Twinsane Wedding’, the couples shared that they were looking forward to getting pregnant at the same time. “We want to have twins, and we want them to be born on the same day…We’ll be raising our families together as well. That’s something we’re all on the same page about too," shared Jeremy in the TLC documentary.

The sisters and their twin husbands took to their Instagram account @salyerstwins on August 14, 2020 to announce the good news. They said that they were “thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies”. The post added that “our children will not only be cousins but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples!”

Brittany and Josh recently welcomed their newborn baby boy into the family. Josh took to Instagram in January to share a collage of him and his wife with their baby, Jett Slayers. He captioned the post as, “I am thrilled to announce that Brittany had the baby! A perfect, strong baby boy. Everyone, meet: Jett Salyers. Brittany did wonderfully in delivery. I am so proud of them and excited to be Jett’s dad!"

In another collage posted on Instagram, Brittany can be seen with baby Jett and Briana with her baby bump. The couples are making everyone on the internet happy by posting adorable pictures of baby Jett and their family.