Identical Twin Sisters Who Were Separated at Birth in South Korea Reunite in US on 36th Birthday

Twin sisters Molly Sinert and Emily Bushnell were separated at birth in South Korea. Adopted and raised by two different American families, destiny played its part and dramatically reunited them on their 36th birthday for the first time.

The identical sisters were unaware of each other as they did not have much information about their family background until they both separately started to collect information. Following several DNA tests, the 36-year-olds connected through social networking sites and shared the information with each other. After the two confirmed the facts, they decided to reunite on their 36th birthday and celebrate the big reveal together.

As per a report in Daily Mail , both the sisters were adopted by Jewish families in the US. While Sinert went to a family in Florida, Bushnell was raised in Pennsylvania.The dramatic turn of events happened when Bushnell’s 11-year-old daughter Isabel, who was curious to know about her mother’s background, proposed her to take the DNA test. But as Bushnell was not comfortable, her daughter Isabel decided to undergo a DNA testherself.

While talking to a local news agency, Isabel told, “I wanted to do the DNA test because she was adopted. I wanted to find out if I had more family on her side.”Coincidently, Sinert also undertook the DNA test at the same time when Isabel did.

As per reports, Sinert was baffled when the doctors informed her that she shared 49.96% DNA with Isabel. She was so confused that she could not figure out as Isabel was neither her close relative nor her daughter. “I’ve never gone into labor, I don’t have children,” she stated. But soon, they recollected and figured out she might be the daughter of her twin sister whom she has never met.

“Although I have family who love me and adores me and has been absolutely wonderful, there was always a feeling of disconnection. Finding out that I had an identical twin sister just made everything so clear. It all makes sense," Sinert added.

The sisters reunited on March 29 in Florida and were happier than ever.

