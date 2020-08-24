'Identity Theft is Not a Joke': Pune Police Raise Cyber Crime Awareness with 'The Office' Clip

Mumbai and Pune police departments have been on top of their social media game. Whether it be sensitising people about cyber security or making them aware about precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus, both the teams have been a pro at it.

Recently, the Pune police took to Twitter to share a clip from the popular show The Office. The main aim behind sharing this clip was to make people aware about frauds and cyber crime. Captioning the video, the police wrote, “Never give out personal or banking information over calls- they can be used to access your accounts. It won't take long for the 'turntables' if you do.”

Never give out personal or banking information over calls- they can be used to access your accounts. It won't take long for the 'turntables' if you do.#IdentityTheftIsNotAJoke#AlwaysBeVigilant#CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/aHggO3N1m5 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 23, 2020

The clip opens to Rain Wilson, who plays the role of Dwight Schrute in the show, saying, “Identity theft is not a joke, Jim. Millions of families suffer every year”.

Take a look at the reactions to the post:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 38 hundred times.

For the unversed, The Office is an American sitcom based on the daily lives of people working at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series has a total of nine seasons and was aired on TV from 2005 to 2013. Lead characters of the show include John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, BJ Novak among others.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Pune police shared a graphic that has an image of Modak. The text of the image read, “Distancing Mode(ak) ON!”.

Let us welcome Bappa into a safe and healthy home this Ganeshotsav. Do not gather in huge crowds and avoid unnecessary visits. #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/iJsSF2y25d — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 22, 2020

Captioning the post, the department wrote, “Let us welcome Bappa into a safe and healthy home this Ganeshotsav. Do not gather in huge crowds and avoid unnecessary visits”.