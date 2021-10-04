Idli on Ice Cream Sticks Not from Bengaluru, Mumbai Chef Says Viral Idea Her Invention

For the last four days, an innovative spin to one of South Indian’s favorite breakfast delicacy has got the internet divided. It’s the image of idli on ice cream sticks with sambar and chutney on the side. While some called it practical, many were offended. The image has been widely circulated on social media as an innovation from Bengaluru although none seemed to claim credits for it leaving another group to call the image photoshopped.

Now a Mumbai-based home baker Minal Badheka has claimed that her innovation is what has gone viral.

“My innovation goes viral with out getting me credit for it n has been used by many chefs on social media n yp9utube. Follow me on intsa minalskitchen8373," she posted on Facebook three days ago.

Minal also posted pictures of the mold she used for making the Idlis.

Her initial post with the image which has now gone viral was posted on September 30 at 18:56 on Facebook. The image started going viral around midnight same day. The image was also tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

Although the image was widely circulated as an innovation from Bengaluru there was no clarity on who the chef was or whether it was from any restaurant. Most posts only said the picture was received via WhatsApp.

Several users on Twitter also got into discussions on Twitter about how the image suggested it could very well be ice cream candy because one of the “idli sticks" showed signs of melting.

The idli stick innovation could be older, tells the internet.

Founder of Maharashtra-based Fudkish, a pan-asian fusion kitchen, Kashish Thakur posted an image of similar idlis on his instagram account @callmekashish in September 2019.

