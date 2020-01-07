Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Idli, Veg Roll and Halwa To Become Part of Space Menu of Gaganyaan

In addition to the homely food, the crew would also be provided food heaters to help them warm their meals as well as zero-gravity containers for liquids.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Idli, Veg Roll and Halwa To Become Part of Space Menu of Gaganyaan
Desi food is set to hit space | Image credit: ANI

Gaganyaan, India's maiden manned space mission to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation India, is set to take Desi food to space with all-Indian menu.

Astronauts aboard Gangayaan would be treated to items like idli, vegetable pulao, vegetable rolls, egg rolls, upma and Desi desserts like Moong Dal Halwa. The list of items to be part of the crewed spacecraft's menu has been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore.

In addition to the homely food, the crew would also be provided food heaters to help them warm their meals, news agency ANI reported.

Not just Desi food, special zer-gravity containers to help astronauts carry and drink liquids like milk and juice from have also been developed for the much anticipated mission.

As per a report in Times of India, stainless steel cutlery as well as zero-gravity waste disposal systems will also be provided on the spacecraft.

