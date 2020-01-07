Idli, Veg Roll and Halwa To Become Part of Space Menu of Gaganyaan
In addition to the homely food, the crew would also be provided food heaters to help them warm their meals as well as zero-gravity containers for liquids.
Desi food is set to hit space | Image credit: ANI
Gaganyaan, India's maiden manned space mission to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation India, is set to take Desi food to space with all-Indian menu.
Astronauts aboard Gangayaan would be treated to items like idli, vegetable pulao, vegetable rolls, egg rolls, upma and Desi desserts like Moong Dal Halwa. The list of items to be part of the crewed spacecraft's menu has been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore.
In addition to the homely food, the crew would also be provided food heaters to help them warm their meals, news agency ANI reported.
For the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. Food heaters would also be provided to them. pic.twitter.com/gDgt9BJpb2— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
Not just Desi food, special zer-gravity containers to help astronauts carry and drink liquids like milk and juice from have also been developed for the much anticipated mission.
To help astronauts drink liquids including water and juices in Space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyan. https://t.co/TWCaEMjYL7 pic.twitter.com/Ar6C1vXwRA— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
As per a report in Times of India, stainless steel cutlery as well as zero-gravity waste disposal systems will also be provided on the spacecraft.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Soul-stirring Songs, Slogans & A Message for India: When Bollywood Joined Hands to Protest JNU Attack
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?