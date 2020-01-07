Idli, Veg Roll and Halwa To Become Part of Space Menu of Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's maiden manned space mission to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation India, is set to take Desi food to space with all-Indian menu.

Astronauts aboard Gangayaan would be treated to items like idli, vegetable pulao, vegetable rolls, egg rolls, upma and Desi desserts like Moong Dal Halwa. The list of items to be part of the crewed spacecraft's menu has been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore.

In addition to the homely food, the crew would also be provided food heaters to help them warm their meals, news agency ANI reported.

For the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. Food heaters would also be provided to them. pic.twitter.com/gDgt9BJpb2 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Not just Desi food, special zer-gravity containers to help astronauts carry and drink liquids like milk and juice from have also been developed for the much anticipated mission.

To help astronauts drink liquids including water and juices in Space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyan. https://t.co/TWCaEMjYL7 pic.twitter.com/Ar6C1vXwRA — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

As per a report in Times of India, stainless steel cutlery as well as zero-gravity waste disposal systems will also be provided on the spacecraft.

