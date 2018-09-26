GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Idris Elba's Bizarre Waistcoat Was the Real Show Stealer At 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards

Waistcoat-ception at the FIFA World Cup Award Ceremony.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 26, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Idris Elba's Bizarre Waistcoat Was the Real Show Stealer At 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards
Waistcoat-ception at the FIFA World Cup Award Ceremony.
Loading...
The FIFA Football awards saw many a first. It saw Luka Modric winning the player of the year award, and ending Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's decade-long domination of football's individual awards.

It also saw Idris Elba in an unusual outfit.

The host for the evening for the FIFA Football Awards ceremony took off his jacket to reveal an unusual waistcoat - photos of Gareth Southgate, the football manager for the England national team, wearing a waistcoat.

In this waistcoat-ception, Elba's waistcoat was one which had the same picture of Southgate printed across his waistcoat.







The reason for this unusual waistcoat is simple. Gareth Southgate, who is the team football manager for the England National team, and was a former player who played as a defender or as a midfielder, has a history with waistcoats.

Southgate is often spotted wearing a waistcoat - even when he is on the field with his team. This combination of him and a waistcoat is so popular that there was even a Waistcoat Wednesday where people paid tribute to him before the England vs Croatia match.

Elba's waistcoat was the proof of homage by making the visage of Southgate across his garment obvious. There was even a moment in the award ceremony where the real Southgate (wearing a waistcoat) stood next to each other, where Southgate approved of the bizarre vest with a nod.

And even though Elba may not be associated with football, he's clearly won the prize for the best waistcoat award.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...