'If 3 Coins Were Tossed': Fan's Observation on Match Results of IPL Teams Hailed 'Tweet Genius'

Despite the coronavirus pandemic slowing lives worldwide and empty stadiums echoing with crowd ambience sound, IPL 2020 that kicked off in UAE on September 19 has been a hit among fans. Super Overs, thrilling finishes, Chennai Super Kings hitting the bottom of the points table-- we have seen it all. This when more than half the season is still to be witnessed by cricket lovers.

Just to put things in perspective, the opening week of this year's IPL edition raked pulled in 269 million viewers around the globe, 11 million more per match compared to the like period of last year's edition.

As far as the IPL points table standings are concerned, Kings XI Punjab is at #8 after losing 5 consecutive clashes. While CSK's woes with run chases have pushed them to 7th spot, having won just one game in their last 5 outings under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. On the flip side, the top three contenders as of writing this are Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders placed at 1,2,3 respectively.

Credits: IPL 2020

Needless to say, the 13th edition of IPL is nicely poised at the moment. However, a Twitter user's hawk-eyed (@spidernoir99) observation on the last three wins and losses of the 8 teams has bamboozled users on the microblogging site.

"If three coins are tossed simultaneously..." the user tweeted sharing the result of the last three encounters of all 8 teams that somehow check all the probabilities of tossing three coins at once.

"If three coins are tossed simultaneously..." pic.twitter.com/dbq1z9SHmU — Miles Morales (@spidernoir99) October 12, 2020

Cricket fans were impressed, to say the least. Within an hour of posting, the tweet raked in a couple of thousand retweets with over 6K "likes" on the platform.

"Good knowledge of Probability with an excellent level of observation," tweeted one user.

this should be banger bang — Sahil (@Imsahil_11) October 12, 2020

Good knowledge of Probability with a excellent level of observation. — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) October 12, 2020

Genius tweet — Sricharan NCh (@sricharannch) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Sunday's encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai turned out to be a perfect weekend watch.

After registering four consecutive loses in the ongoing season of IPL, RR produced a stunning run chase, beating SRH by 5 wickets and a delivery to spare at Dubai International Stadium.

Steve Smith's Royals were more or less written off as the team struggled at 78 for 5 at one stage, chasing 159 put up on the scoreboard by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This were to change when new-found hero Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag came together to stitch a match-winning partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket to take their team home.

Parag brought up the winning runs with a 6 on the penultimate ball delivered by Khaleel Ahmed and complimented his crucial innings with Bihu dance on the cricket pitch.