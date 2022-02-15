'If Dhoni Bhai Doesn't Play': Suresh Raina's Old Video on CSK Goes Viral After IPL 2022 Snub

It’s not every day that a cricketer of Suresh Raina’s stature goes unpicked so when the T20 specialist wasn’t bought by any of the franchises during the recently-concluded IPL 2022 auction, cricket fans from India were understandably upset. Raina, who ranks high in the top scorers in the IPL’s history, is set to miss his only second season since the inception of the league after he pulled out of IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons. His exclusion from this year’s IPL resulted in a meltdown of fans on microblogging site Twitter where the IPL loyalists celebrated the Chinna Thala‘s invaluable contribution to Chennai Super Kings, a franchise he has become synonymous with over the years. While some mocked IPL teams for letting Raina go, an old video of Raina speaking highly of his former CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni began doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the interview, Raina was asked if, for some reason, he wasn’t picked by CSK, which team would he prefer to join.

“I have four-five years left in me. We have the IPL this year, and then two more teams next year. But I think I’ll play only for CSK till I play. I hope we do well this year," Raina told News 24 Sports back in 2021.

“If Dhoni bhai doesn’t play next season, I too won’t play. We’ve been playing since 2008 (for CSK)… if we win this year then I’ll convince him to play next year too."

Raina went on to stress the point.

“I’ll try my best. If he will not play, then I don’t think I will play for any IPL team."

Meanwhile, Raina and Dhoni have been pillars of CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008, apart from the two years the franchise was suspended (2016 and 2017). The two have been close off the field too; minutes after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year, Raina followed suit.

