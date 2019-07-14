'If Elephants Can, Why Not Humans?' Video of Elephant Throwing Litter into Trash Can Goes Viral
If an elephant can, why can't you?
If an elephant can, why can't you?
Animals. especially elephants, have long been considered to be highly sensitive and intelligent beings. This viral video of a elephant lifting trash off the ground and placing it in the waste bin just reiterates the point.
In a video that was originally shared on Twitter by a user named @NatureIsLit, the elephant can be seen approaching trash that was lying on the ground. It initially seems a tad unsure about what to do but eventually picks it up with its trunk and foot and places it in the dustbin that was right next to it.
If an elephant can, why can't you?
If the bin was lying right next to it, one could have simply picked it up and placed it there. But turns out, elephants are more sensitive to the environmental changes and pollution than humans.
Watch the video here:
Elephant caught throwing away litter into a trash can at a safari outpost pic.twitter.com/vOe8FTk65e— Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) July 12, 2019
This is probably the best thing we've seen all day:
Forget dogs, elephants are the goodest boi now— DoctorAke🔜HaloOutpost @ Houston (@THEdoctorake) July 12, 2019
Nope. We do not deserve them.🐘— Tina Webb (@LaundryPrncss) July 12, 2019
Best thing I’ve seen all day— Charlie Reeves (@CharlieRRRzz) July 12, 2019
I mean.... if they can do it so can you!!!!#loveearth— Anthony Carlson (@DiceBarbarian) July 12, 2019
If only humans were trained to do this act.— Rachael M. Longacre (@ralongacre) July 12, 2019
Maybe next time, you can follow its example.
Also Watch
-
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- Vivek Oberoi Slammed Over Tweet on India's Defeat in World Cup 2019 Semi-final
- Google News Redesign Will Show More Prominent Headlines, Publisher Names
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Blaupunkt Launching QLED 4K TV in India at Rs 64,999
- ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand & Fans Ready for 'Long Night' on Sunday: Stead