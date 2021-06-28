CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'If Flirting is Studies, I am Online Classes': Netizens Have a Field Day With Hilarious Memes

Image for representation, Credits: Twitter/Shirin Sharma

Image for representation, Credits: Twitter/Shirin Sharma

Netizens got together to share their flirting failures in hilarious memes featuring a comparison of two polar opposite things.

Flirting is an art that not everyone is a master of because when you have those butterflies in your stomach while liking someone, it’s never easy to calm your nerves. The supposed subtleness goes out for a toss and you end up acting weird in front of your crush. The nervous energies just take over you in a way that even acting just calm around your crush becomes a huge task. We often end becoming a goofy version of ourselves. Have you ever experienced this?. If your answer is a big yes, then you will relate to these hilarious tweets shared under the ‘if flirting is’ trend. Netizens got together to share their flirting failures in hilarious memes featuring a comparison of two polar opposite things. The creativity of Twitterartis will surely leave you chuckling even if you were just the boss of this flirting game.

Not convinced? Check out these tweets here and judge for yourself:

India understands cricket like nothing else. So, it would really be unfair to think that the game could be left out even while talking about topics like flirting.

Surely need to get better with the ‘art’ of flirting here.

Oh, poor Gunther of flirting, but we hope you at least have ‘Friends’ who can help you better the game.

Comparison from across the border.

The poetic symbol of epic flirting failures.

We ‘Welcome’ every meme.

Relatable? What’s your take on this viral trend?

This ‘if flirting is’ trend was preceded by the #TwitterCrush where Tweeples talked about their online crush while sharing pictures and post about their muse. However, not everyone was willing to reveal their crush so they ended up sharing memes on this #Twittercrush trend.

first published:June 28, 2021, 15:29 IST