'If I Tell You, I'll be Fired': Anand Mahindra's Amusing Reply to Twitter User's Request

Anand Mahindra is quite popular for his trademark style of motivating others. His tweets are mostly coupled with visual aids to make them more relatable. And this time again, the Mahindra & Mahindra honcho paired up his message with an image. The pic is hilarious as it features the chassis frame of a Mahindra jeep attached to a pulling cart. Mentioning to have received the image from a friend, Mahindra, in the caption, wrote, “Mahindra on the move one way or another,” quoting the caption his friend wrote along with the image. He added, “I like that. It is true. We will keep moving. Where there is a will, there is a way…”

Take a look:

This was forwarded to me by a friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’ 😊 I like that. It’s true. We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way… pic.twitter.com/voEQz9IxWS— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 5, 2022

The motivational tweet amassed more than 26,000 likes and hundreds of quote tweets containing reactions from the netizens. And among the netizens reacting, was another billionaire, Harsh Goenka.

Goenka, replying to the tweet, took a harmless dig at Mahindra. Take a look:

Sir, hamare pet mein kyon laat maar rahen hain?— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 5, 2022

Another user punned the message quite artfully, and wrote, “Where there is a wheel there is a way,” and garnered appreciation from Mahindra.

Where there is a wheel there is a way— Pravin (@Pravintime) May 5, 2022

One user took the chance to enquire about the upcoming and revamped Scorpio. The tweet read, “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it.”

Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it— Inc project makers (@Incprojectmake1) May 5, 2022

To which, Mahindra, shushing the user, said, “If I tell you, I will be fired. But I can say this much; I am as excited as you are.”

Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are… https://t.co/6EnseHYZDE— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2022

Mahindra’s tweet triggered roars of laughter on the micro-blogging platform with users wondering who can “fire” Mahindra from his own company.

Haha u literally OWN the company how will you be fired 😂 https://t.co/yMXNvLaoxf— Kenric Adam (@adamaudo) May 6, 2022

Sir who will remove you from your company https://t.co/tPzIGk7SKV— Malavath Ramesh (@MRameshTjsf) May 6, 2022

The company recently released the new teaser of the Mahindra Scorpio, giving it the title, “The Big Daddy Of SUV.”

Watch:

One user, referring to the image tweeted by Mahindra, wrote, “The only way to drive Mahindra amidst fuel hike.”

The only way to drive Mahindra admist of fuel hiked 😁 https://t.co/CzXGf08jZp— Patrick Onminlal Haokip (@PatrickOHaokip) May 6, 2022

Another captioned it, “Indian jugaad to move ahead.”

Indian Jugad to move ahead https://t.co/fvEDk3otlO— Murthy Krishna (@skmaaopune) May 6, 2022

What do you think?

