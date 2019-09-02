Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream

'It was a good review in the end. So I think, I owe that hat-trick to the captain,' Jasprit Bumrah said in bcci.tv interview.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
Screenshot from FOX video uploaded by Twitter user @j_dhillon7.
Loading...

On Saturday, 25-year-old pacer Jasprit Bumrah scripted history as he became the only third Indian bowler to pick up a Test hat-trick.

This came after Harbhajan Singh achieved the feat in 2000-01 series against Australia at Kolkata while Irfan Pathan made it to the history books in 2006 when he ripped apart the Pakistani openers in the first over of Karachi Test.

Bumrah's fiery spell bore fruits in the 9th over of West Indies' first innings when he removed Darren Bravo, Shamarah Brooks, and Roston Chase off successive deliveries at Jamaica.

There was, however, a minor hiccup before Bumrah picked up 3 in 3 when Chase, the third batter to be dismissed, was trapped on the pads as he was looking to hit in the mid-wicket region. The on-field umpire turned the appeal down and Bumrah gestured to the captain and slip region that there was some bat involved before Chase was wrapped on his pads.

"Bat Nahi hai, bat nahi hai (There's no bat)," Kohli immediately informed the bowler. "Bat baad mein laga hai (It's hit the bat second)" the skipper further asserted.

Kohli promptly went upstairs for a review and the decision was overturned. As a result, Bumrah picked up his first hat-trick with Windies being reduced to 13/4.

Later, in a bcci.tv interview, Kohli and Bumrah chatted up and the latter expressed his gratitude towards the captain for taking a good review.

"It was amazing to watch. Couple of special things happened today. 6 wickets as we all know, but getting a Test hat-trick. How did that feel?" cricketer-turned-interviewer Kohli asked Bumrah.

"Actually, I didn't know," Bumrah responded. "I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it was bat. That's why I didn't appeal so much. It was a good review in the end. So I think, I owe that hat-trick to the captain."

While captain Kohli did play a crucial role in Bumrah's landmark achievement, nothing can be taken away from the young gun, who finished the first innings with 6 wickets in his bag inside 13 overs.

Fans and viewers were in awe of exceptional talent of Bumrah.

As for West Indies, the hosts will come out to bat on Day 4 at 45/2, still needing 433 runs to win the Test with 8 wickets intact.

Meanwhile, you can relive Harbhajan and Pathan's hat-tricks here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram