If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream

On Saturday, 25-year-old pacer Jasprit Bumrah scripted history as he became the only third Indian bowler to pick up a Test hat-trick.

This came after Harbhajan Singh achieved the feat in 2000-01 series against Australia at Kolkata while Irfan Pathan made it to the history books in 2006 when he ripped apart the Pakistani openers in the first over of Karachi Test.

Bumrah's fiery spell bore fruits in the 9th over of West Indies' first innings when he removed Darren Bravo, Shamarah Brooks, and Roston Chase off successive deliveries at Jamaica.

There was, however, a minor hiccup before Bumrah picked up 3 in 3 when Chase, the third batter to be dismissed, was trapped on the pads as he was looking to hit in the mid-wicket region. The on-field umpire turned the appeal down and Bumrah gestured to the captain and slip region that there was some bat involved before Chase was wrapped on his pads.

"Bat Nahi hai, bat nahi hai (There's no bat)," Kohli immediately informed the bowler. "Bat baad mein laga hai (It's hit the bat second)" the skipper further asserted.

Kohli promptly went upstairs for a review and the decision was overturned. As a result, Bumrah picked up his first hat-trick with Windies being reduced to 13/4.

Bumrah was convinced ke inside edge hai. Hat-rick wicket goes to Kohli & other teammates 😹 pic.twitter.com/I6lcDirzfe — Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon7) September 1, 2019

Later, in a bcci.tv interview, Kohli and Bumrah chatted up and the latter expressed his gratitude towards the captain for taking a good review.

"It was amazing to watch. Couple of special things happened today. 6 wickets as we all know, but getting a Test hat-trick. How did that feel?" cricketer-turned-interviewer Kohli asked Bumrah.

"Actually, I didn't know," Bumrah responded. "I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it was bat. That's why I didn't appeal so much. It was a good review in the end. So I think, I owe that hat-trick to the captain."

I owe my hat-trick to you – Bumrah tells @imVkohli @Jaspritbumrah93 became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick. Hear it from the two men who made it possible 🗣️🗣️Full video here ▶️📹https://t.co/kZG6YOOepS - by @28anand #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2PqCj57k8n — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2019

While captain Kohli did play a crucial role in Bumrah's landmark achievement, nothing can be taken away from the young gun, who finished the first innings with 6 wickets in his bag inside 13 overs.

A day I won’t forget pic.twitter.com/MnAfCoh20T — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 1, 2019

Fans and viewers were in awe of exceptional talent of Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019

Test hat-trick for Jasprit Bumrah , a very special bowler. India very lucky to have found him and what a champion he proves to be everytime.Greatest find in the last 7-8 years. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2019

Bumrah is playing his 12th Test. None ave been at home. He’s:- Won India a Test at Wanderers- Averaged 17 in Aus - Helped win a Test in Nottingham - Has a five-for in all four countries he’s played in- Now has a hat-trickThere’s just no more exciting player in the game. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 31, 2019

From shutting TV once Sachin got out to shutting TV when Bumrah is done.We all grew up. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 31, 2019

Many congratulations to Hanuma Vihari on his first test century, the first of many. Has shown great determination everytime he has batted.And to Jasprit Bumrah on a sensational hat-trick. pic.twitter.com/COWMjsTmjM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 1, 2019

As for West Indies, the hosts will come out to bat on Day 4 at 45/2, still needing 433 runs to win the Test with 8 wickets intact.

Meanwhile, you can relive Harbhajan and Pathan's hat-tricks here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.