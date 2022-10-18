CHANGE LANGUAGE
'If This Isn't Love': Man Dances to SRK's 'Koi Mil Gaya' to Propose to Girlfriend in Paris
1-MIN READ

'If This Isn't Love': Man Dances to SRK's 'Koi Mil Gaya' to Propose to Girlfriend in Paris

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 10:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Most people found the SRK themed proposal wholesome. (Credits: Twitter)

SRK-themed proposal? Check. Eiffel Tower? Check. Roses and candles? Check.

Shah Rukh Khan spells romance for multiple generations of Indians, so it’s no surprise that we try to incorporate him in our special moments. A video doing the rounds on Twitter shows a young man dancing exuberantly to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Koi Mil Gaya to propose to his partner. He pulls off the elaborate proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background, rose petals, candles and petals spelling out ‘Marry me’, all while it rains. As he dances, at one point, his girlfriend also joins in in doing the hook step, making for a wholesome moment.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “I don’t know who this gentleman is. I’m sure he means well. But no. JUST NO.” It did not sit well with people, who said it was the couple’s moment and no one should get to object to that or publicly diss it. Moreover, most people seemed to find the act wholesome. “I don’t think he is proposing to you sir, no point in you saying no,” a Twitter user wrote to the OP. Others opined that the man seemed open enough to freely express his love, and that, coupled with a SRK twist, is certainly a green flag.

Pulling off an SRK-themed proposal in the rain in Paris sounds like the stars aligned for this couple’s big moment.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

Tags:
first published:October 18, 2022, 10:47 IST
