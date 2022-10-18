'If This Isn't Love': Man Dances to SRK's 'Koi Mil Gaya' to Propose to Girlfriend in Paris

Shah Rukh Khan spells romance for multiple generations of Indians, so it’s no surprise that we try to incorporate him in our special moments. A video doing the rounds on Twitter shows a young man dancing exuberantly to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Koi Mil Gaya to propose to his partner. He pulls off the elaborate proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background, rose petals, candles and petals spelling out ‘Marry me’, all while it rains. As he dances, at one point, his girlfriend also joins in in doing the hook step, making for a wholesome moment.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “I don’t know who this gentleman is. I’m sure he means well. But no. JUST NO.” It did not sit well with people, who said it was the couple’s moment and no one should get to object to that or publicly diss it. Moreover, most people seemed to find the act wholesome. “I don’t think he is proposing to you sir, no point in you saying no,” a Twitter user wrote to the OP. Others opined that the man seemed open enough to freely express his love, and that, coupled with a SRK twist, is certainly a green flag.

Better for you or you just a hater filled with jealousy? pic.twitter.com/uLaUYmwRD8 — MJay (@Jidda_Jnr) October 17, 2022

Ngl, if someone did this for me, Id marry them. The best part is that he is not holding himself back and is comfortable actually being himself, what else does one want in their life partner? — Amodh (@aaaamodh) October 16, 2022

When you forget the world around you, if that's ain't love idk what is — Nimra♡ (@NOT_FUNNYat_All) October 16, 2022

He got what it takes to make a marriage work I think — not your monkey (@hypotweetical) October 16, 2022

this is so beautiful. i love how he dances his heart out, but more than that, i love how the woman expresses her happiness and respect for the man throughout his dance. we realise those aren’t the best moves, but the efforts matter! And this tweet exactly why people shy from PDA. — wildgasoline (@samarthyasinghh) October 16, 2022

Pulling off an SRK-themed proposal in the rain in Paris sounds like the stars aligned for this couple’s big moment.

