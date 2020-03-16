If You Are Going to Fight Coronavirus, Do it Like Arnold Schwarzenegger and His Pets

"Together, we can slow this down and protect each other."

One would expect The Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger to go out looking all muscular, armed with a weapon and gunning down the enemies crossing his path. But it's 2020 and the big man wants you to stay home to fight the invisible, deadly enemy that is coronavirus (COVID-19).

Days after posting a "hand-washing tutorial" video and requesting his fans to listen to "scientists and experts", Schwarzenegger posted a home video on Monday, in which he can be seen spending a jolly time at home, chilling with his adorable pets Whiskey and Lulu.

"We don't go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't do anything like that anymore here," Schwarzenegger said, seconding the advice issued by health experts across the globe to ditch your day-to-day plans and avoid any contact with the infected persons - all by staying indoors.

"See the one thing is, you stay at home. Because there is a curfew now, no one is allowed out. Especially someone who is 72 years old," the Hollywood actor added stressing on the fact that the old people, with weak immune systems, contracting the deadly virus had higher chances of succumbing to the disease that has found no cure yet.

"Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together," Schwarzenegger captioned his tweet.





Seeing him in a laidback avatar, his fans were more than glad that the actor was fighting the good cause.



Others were simply interested in the miniature ponies (or donkeys?) that camoed in Schwarzenegger's short movie.



