BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

If You Aren't Meeting Like These Two Cousins After Lockdown, Are You Even Cousins?

Screengrab of the video.

Screengrab of the video.

The cousins named Hucky Collins and Rozzie Arnett couldn’t meet due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
Share this:

Days after a heartwarming video of a nonagenarian couple reuniting after months of separation brought about by coronavirus surfaced on the internet, a clip of cousins hugging each other and breaking down has taken the social media by storm.


The cousins named Hucky Collins and Rozzie Arnett couldn’t meet due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

WYMT reported families of Hucky and Rozzie used to interact with each other. But, the kids could not see each other due to lockdown. On Wednesday, Hucky and Rozzie’s parents decided to widen the parameters of their family unit, meaning the children could finally hug.


The incident occurred in Floyd County, a part of the US state of Georgia. In the clip, Rozzie, daughter of Bethany and Jared Arnett, is seen smiling and moving towards Hucky and fondly embraces Hucky.

Soon after hugging, both the kids start crying. Rozzie’s father Jared Arnett told the portal, “We kind of started laughing when they started crying, because we're like, ‘Wow.’ But then it kind of set in. Our laughs turned into cries. We were all bawling and crying when we realized what was happening kind of in that moment”.

Hucky’s mother Amber Collins also posted the endearing clip on Facebook.

“Guaranteed to make you laugh and cry at the same time! We didn’t know how much this was really affecting our kids until this happened. #cousins #COVID19 #quarantine #truelove #hugs #bettertogether #faithLife #thereisafuture,” she captioned the post.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading