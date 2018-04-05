'If You Don't Love Me At My' Memes Have Taken the Desi Internet By a Storm

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/OS42OvGN0g — Netflix US (@netflix) April 3, 2018

If you don't love me. At my

How do I get the. Then you dont

Text to look. Help this doewnt

Right. Send tweet pic.twitter.com/ADG8tH1q1m — Octo! (@Octopimp) April 4, 2018

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/oLeijPXlsc — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 4, 2018

if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/L9q0giZWWA — khris📸 (@khristen) April 3, 2018

if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/fFsFYHMnJ4 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) April 3, 2018

if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/UAKYtVId5k — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) April 4, 2018

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/nTbayvil3W — Nirali Shah (@nirali_ss) April 4, 2018

if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/U9hpYvg1Nt — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) April 4, 2018

Actually,



if you then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/J5PWYIW9f6 — shreya. (@shreyaa1526) April 4, 2018

If you Then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/Mdon5Zj3EH — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 4, 2018

Topical meme pe chance pe dance marte hue A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat) on Apr 4, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

if you then you don't

don't love deserve

me at me at pic.twitter.com/nTRpX7bb3N — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 4, 2018

If you Then you

don't love don't deserve

them at their them at their pic.twitter.com/uj6HhIMnFG — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) April 4, 2018

If you Then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/MOBXSwQaVj — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 4, 2018

If you then you

don't love dont deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/zFcdIC0o6G — DB10 (@Youteecrush) April 5, 2018

If you Then you

don't love don't deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/qtJUUIbUms — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 4, 2018

A hot new "comparison" meme has sent the Internet users across the world into a frenzy.For those who have been away from the Internet, fret not, we've got you covered.The meme goes something like this-- "If you don’t love me at my (see first image), then you don’t deserve me at my (see second image)."As Vogue accurately calls it the "self-care" meme, it shows a transformation of some sort, saying that if you cannot love someone at their "worst" or rough times, then you really don't deserve them at their "best" or when they are thriving.From Netflix to Ellen DeGeneres, the meme couldn't escape anyone.