GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'If You Don't Love Me At My' Memes Have Taken the Desi Internet By a Storm

Here's a meme that will make you smile.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 5, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'If You Don't Love Me At My' Memes Have Taken the Desi Internet By a Storm
Photo credits: Tanmay Bhat / Instagram
A hot new "comparison" meme has sent the Internet users across the world into a frenzy.

For those who have been away from the Internet, fret not, we've got you covered.

The meme goes something like this-- "If you don’t love me at my (see first image), then you don’t deserve me at my (see second image)."

As Vogue accurately calls it the "self-care" meme, it shows a transformation of some sort, saying that if you cannot love someone at their "worst" or rough times, then you really don't deserve them at their "best" or when they are thriving.

From Netflix to Ellen DeGeneres, the meme couldn't escape anyone.

Here are the best examples:


































Topical meme pe chance pe dance marte hue

A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat) on
















Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Recommended For You