'If You Don't Love Me At My' Memes Have Taken the Desi Internet By a Storm
Here's a meme that will make you smile.
Photo credits: Tanmay Bhat / Instagram
For those who have been away from the Internet, fret not, we've got you covered.
The meme goes something like this-- "If you don’t love me at my (see first image), then you don’t deserve me at my (see second image)."
As Vogue accurately calls it the "self-care" meme, it shows a transformation of some sort, saying that if you cannot love someone at their "worst" or rough times, then you really don't deserve them at their "best" or when they are thriving.
From Netflix to Ellen DeGeneres, the meme couldn't escape anyone.
Here are the best examples:
if you then you— Netflix US (@netflix) April 3, 2018
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/OS42OvGN0g
If you don't love me. At my— Octo! (@Octopimp) April 4, 2018
How do I get the. Then you dont
Text to look. Help this doewnt
Right. Send tweet pic.twitter.com/ADG8tH1q1m
if you then you— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 4, 2018
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/oLeijPXlsc
if you then you don’t— khris📸 (@khristen) April 3, 2018
don’t love deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/L9q0giZWWA
if you then you don’t— Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) April 3, 2018
don’t love deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/fFsFYHMnJ4
if you then you don’t— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) April 4, 2018
don’t love deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/UAKYtVId5k
if you then you— Nirali Shah (@nirali_ss) April 4, 2018
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/nTbayvil3W
Has @BuzzFeedIndia done this already? pic.twitter.com/GXL0tbZOJn— Inspector Spacetime (@BucketheadCase) April 4, 2018
if you then you— Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) April 4, 2018
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/U9hpYvg1Nt
Actually,— shreya. (@shreyaa1526) April 4, 2018
if you then you
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/J5PWYIW9f6
If you Then you— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 4, 2018
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/Mdon5Zj3EH
if you then you don't— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 4, 2018
don't love deserve
me at me at pic.twitter.com/nTRpX7bb3N
If you Then you— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) April 4, 2018
don't love don't deserve
them at their them at their pic.twitter.com/uj6HhIMnFG
If you Then you— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 4, 2018
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/MOBXSwQaVj
If you then you— DB10 (@Youteecrush) April 5, 2018
don't love dont deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/zFcdIC0o6G
If you Then you— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 4, 2018
don't love don't deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/qtJUUIbUms
