If You Liked Ranveer and Alia's 'Gully Boy' Trailer, Then You're Going to Love These Memes
Catchy dialogues from the trailer such as 'Apna time aayega', 'Marr jayega tu', 'Ek din mein aapka liver transplant kar sakti hoon,' turned into hilarious memes in no time.
Image credits: Excel Movies / YouTube
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets who goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers.
The much-awaited trailer was dropped on YouTube on Wednesday and within 18 hours, it has been viewed more than 15 million times and is also currently trending at #1 spot on the video-streaming website.
While netizens have praised Ranveer Singh's versatility, Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Sakina has the Internet intrgued.
But, as always, the good people of Twitter were eager to make jokes. Catchy dialogues from the viral trailer such as "Apna time aayega", "Marr jayega tu", "Ek din main aapka liver transplant kar sakti hoon," turned into hilarious memes in no time.
Take a look:
#GullyBoyTrailer— SwatKat (@swatic12) January 9, 2019
When you look up your common cold symptoms on the internet
Google : pic.twitter.com/E44UsbLGX3
Honey Singh & Baadshah Music Videos#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/3yT4tUqbLu— Virender Sehwag (@SirURFake) January 9, 2019
#GullyBoyTrailer— SwatKat (@swatic12) January 9, 2019
When you ask boss for a promotion pic.twitter.com/X2gfsNkInP
Pic1- 8 miles— Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) January 9, 2019
Pic2- 8 millimeter #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/JLLvgOJM3h
*Start-ups waiting for funding*#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/Y40sTm3H65— YoTainment (@YoTainment) January 9, 2019
*Engineer's waiting for job*#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/W7uDKhZC0G— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) January 9, 2019
KL Rahul, after IPL dates are announced. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/CseX0Xptcb— Bade Chote (@badechote) January 9, 2019
Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/QG2BEFRbF7— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2019
When you go for a massage in Thailand. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/nJ0x8AIXWk— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 9, 2019
My reaction after seeing couples on valentines day every year. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/3bLlsPItmQ— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) January 9, 2019
Arsenal fans every year #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/E7YXVpeJmq— Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ (@vaibhav_hatwal) January 9, 2019
Ravi Shastri's new favourite actress. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/PXKIPVPUTK— Bade Chote (@badechote) January 9, 2019
Saw #GullyBoyTrailer & found this emoji → ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ebt29B0Rr5— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 9, 2019
Reason why Ranbir has finally stayed in a relationship for a long time. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/HsEIlRy3yR— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2019
Gully Boy is based on the life of underground rappers from the streets of Mumbai.
Here's the trailer in case you missed it.
