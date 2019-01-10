GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
If You Liked Ranveer and Alia's 'Gully Boy' Trailer, Then You're Going to Love These Memes

Catchy dialogues from the trailer such as 'Apna time aayega', 'Marr jayega tu', 'Ek din mein aapka liver transplant kar sakti hoon,' turned into hilarious memes in no time.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
If You Liked Ranveer and Alia's 'Gully Boy' Trailer, Then You're Going to Love These Memes
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Gully Boy is already hitting the right notes amongst fans and movie buffs.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets who goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers.

The much-awaited trailer was dropped on YouTube on Wednesday and within 18 hours, it has been viewed more than 15 million times and is also currently trending at #1 spot on the video-streaming website.

While netizens have praised Ranveer Singh's versatility, Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Sakina has the Internet intrgued.

But, as always, the good people of Twitter were eager to make jokes. Catchy dialogues from the viral trailer such as "Apna time aayega", "Marr jayega tu", "Ek din main aapka liver transplant kar sakti hoon," turned into hilarious memes in no time.

Take a look:











































Gully Boy is based on the life of underground rappers from the streets of Mumbai.

Here's the trailer in case you missed it.

