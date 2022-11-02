IFS Officer Asks Twitter to Guess Species of Snake, This Answer Takes The Cake

Indian Forest Service (IFS) Praveen Kaswan often shares interesting facts and photos of the animal kingdom. This time he shared a snap of a snake in a barren land with green shrubs in the background. There are times when we mistake species for different breeds but experts know it all. The IFS officer asked Twitter users to guess the species of the reptile. He called the snake a beauty and wrote the caption of the post, “This beauty. Let’s see who can guess the species.”

This beauty. Let’s see who can guess the species. pic.twitter.com/20kxumGghD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 1, 2022



While many micro-blogging site users have guessed the snake right as King Cobra, a few of the users have hilarious reactions to the post. One of the users said, “Looks like a politician.”



Another person added, “Humans specifically some relatives and friends.”

Humans specifically some relatives n friends. https://t.co/6hAgNtbZVW — Gagan (@igagankhurana) November 2, 2022



One more user commented, “This is one of my friends.”

This is one of my friend https://t.co/wmJFFbCiiK — Abel Tesfaye (@weekndtweets) November 1, 2022



IFS officer threaded the tweet with a photo that was clicked by him of a King Cobra eating a spectacled cobra. He also shared that the snake’s 100 percent diet is similar to other big snakes. He also mentioned that King Cobra’s scientific name Ophiophagus Hannah is derived from Greek.

“King Cobra; Ophiophagus hannah. ‘Ophiophagus’ is derived from Greek, meaning ‘snake-eating’ and Hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. The snake whose 100 per cent diet is other big snakes. Here is an old click of mine, king eating a spectacled cobra,” Kaswan captioned the photo.

King Cobra; Ophiophagus hannah. “Ophiophagus” is derived from Greek, meaning “snake-eating” and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. The snake whose 100% diet is other big snakes. Here old click of mine, king eating a spectacled cobra. pic.twitter.com/Z3icOVc1BX — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 2, 2022



The official also stated that these massive snakes have a huge amount of venom and are the only snakes in the world which build their nests. King Cobra’s favourite snack is rat snakes and evolution has made them resistant to the toxic venom of other snakes.

They are massive snakes with huge amount of venom. Only snakes in world which build nests. They don’t like human presence so avoid us. Evolution made them somewhat resistant to toxic venom of other snakes. Their favourites are rat snakes. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 2, 2022



When a user shared his little research on the king cobra, the Twitter user found out that King Cobra can kill an elephant with its venomous bite. Kaswan reshared and stated that the fact was true and also added that he has personally seen a similar case.

Yes King cobra bite can kill an elephant. The volume of venom is large in their bites. I have personally seen one such case. https://t.co/qdKHg3fF51 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 2, 2022



King Cobras can be up to 5.5 meters (8 feet) long and are mainly found in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

