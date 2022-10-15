IFS Officer Receives 'Job Offer' for Rs 9700, Asks Twitter What to Do

Have you ever received a miscellaneous text asking to update your KYC number or a call for OTP to access data? We all know that cybercrime cases are increasing day by day. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is known for sharing wildlife stories on his Twitter handle, posted a screenshot of a scam message to alert his followers. The SMS mentioned that his resume has been reviewed by a company and they are ready to pay him Rs 9,700.

The message also had a Whatsapp link attached to it. The IFS officer quipped and wrote, “Finally got the job offer. Now confused what to do (sic).”

He added a thread to the tweet warning people about the scam messages and warned his followers to not open any such link as they can be the window to cyber fraud.

“Dear friends these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these kind of SMS and Emails. Don’t react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe,” he added.

The micro-blogging site users have also shared messages with similar descriptions. One of the users wrote, “I too got one. similarly various offer sms are coming now znd then…”

Another person added, “I too got one there! I’m opting for it If I’m getting you as a colleague there!”

One more user said, “There is this DND application in Android Play Store… developed by TRAI, you can lodge complaints there… easy and efficient.”

Another cyber surfer asked the IFS officer to watch the Netflix web series Jamtara.

After multiple instances of Indians being duped on the pretext of foreign jobs, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued an advisory, warning people about job fraud. The ministry in a video message stated that miscreants have now come up with innovative ways to trick people. “Are you seeking a job? BEWARE! Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into #JobFrauds. Whether it is a fake website, fictitious offer letter, or fraud e-mail, here is how you can save yourself from such job frauds,” they wrote along with three safety tips to the people.

