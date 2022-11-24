IFS Officer Shares Breathtaking Video of 'Majestic' Snow Leopard

Social-media-savvy, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted a stunning video of a snow leopard on Twitter on Wednesday, November 23. The footage, which Nanda shared was from Asia’s Karakoram range. It shows a lone snow leopard in snowy surroundings. The spotted white fur, big round eyes, and the big cat baring its deadly fangs have all fascinated netizens. People can not stop talking about how beautiful and majestic the creature is! Take a look at this elegant and elusive beast here.

The elusive snow leopard during snow fall…At Karakoram Range.VC:WWF pic.twitter.com/gFoziwMyxm— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 23, 2022

Captioning the video sourced from the World Wildlife Fund, Nanda wrote, “The elusive snow leopard during snow fall… At Karakoram Range.” The video shows the animal resting near a tree, its icy surroundings only a shade whiter than its fur. The white-grey coat of the leopard has exquisite black spots. The overall look serves as a great camouflage in the immediate environs. Despite being one of the most skilful predators of the cat family, netizens could not help but notice how “handsome” and “beautiful” the wild cat looked while shaking its head as snow from the tree fell on it. Amidst drone shots that show its majestic figure, the snow leopard is also seen glaring at the camera, showing off its sharp fangs.

Twitter is swooning over the animal’s looks.

Users are especially mesmerised by the beast’s magnetic eyes.

Snow leopards have adapted to some of the harshest living conditions in the world. Their thick, spotted fur not only serves as camouflage while hunting but also provides the insulation the animal needs to survive in the biting cold habitat it resides in.

The snow leopard’s habitat range is spread across the mountainous regions of 12 Asian nations: China, India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Mongolia, Nepal, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. According to WWF, 60% of the habitat is found in China. These majestic animals are faced with challenges such as habitat changes due to the climate crisis, poaching, and retaliatory killings by locals.

