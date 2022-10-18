IFS Officer Shares Image of Rare Clouded Leopard Roaming in the Wild, Leaves Internet Stunned

A rare photo of a clouded leopard has left social media users mesmerized. The photo, posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, has been captured using a hidden camera. The clouded leopard is seen roaming in the dark. While the IFS officer did not reveal the location of the photo, he added clouded leopards are one of the cat species that have been studied less. The clouded patterns on the animal’s body make the picture more interesting.

Wagging its tail, the animal appears to be roaming freely in the wild. “A fast, arboreal, and one of the rare big cat species found in India. Very less studied and understood. The range is also limited. Clouded leopards are beautiful creatures. See the amazing patterns, “the caption of the photo read.

A fast, arboreal and one of the rare big cat species found in #India. Very less studied and understood. The range is also limited. Clouded leopards are beautiful creatures. See the amazing patterns. pic.twitter.com/dlJz0CoWNP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 18, 2022

In just a few hours f being posted online, the photo has created a stir on the internet. While some users called it ‘beautiful,’ others expressed that the view is ‘rare’. A user compared the big cat with Transformers fame Optimus Prime. “Optimus prime wali feeling aa rhi h isko dekh kar, the comment read

Another use highlighted the species’ similarity to a Jaguar, “Looks similar to Jaguar but colour being the difference.”

According to National Geography, this rare Asian cat species, which has received its name due to its distinguished clouded-striped pattern, are also one of the species whose habits remain a mystery. Notably, clouded leopards are found in Indonesia and on the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal. They are known to be good climbers who can hang upside down beneath the branches. The big cat has a powerful grip and is secured by sharp claws and paws. Though they are short, the species is equipped with powerful legs, sharp eyesight, and long tails to maintain balance. A female clouded leopard can give birth to one to five cubs every year. The young ones remain dependent on their mother for only the first ten months of their life.

