IFS Officer Shares Images of Tigers Camouflaging, Challenges Twitterati to Spot them

With a photograph of grasslands, Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda has thrown a challenge to the Twitter users to spot the tiger camouflaging there. In one of the two pictures that Nanda shared, a tiger can be seen while in the other photo it is difficult to find one.

The post captioned as “Camouflaging & misdirection explained best. U can see one tiger in the left. Can you find out how many are there in the right picture?” is now going viral on Twitter and has been liked over 250 times.

While some of the Twitterati successfully spotted the big cat, some believed that the image was either edited or was in poor quality.

A user wrote, “Of course not, the first pic has over 600 pixels the second has only 300 pixels. Your "challenge" has therefore a predetermined outcome. Nobody sees shit on a 300 pixel pic..duh!”

Replying to the user Susanta shared a better quality version of the same picture stating, “It was not a challenge. It was to explain the evolution of the colours of tiger skin to function in 2 ways for survival. Will elaborate that later. Here is a better one of the same. Can u please identify now?”

Further, the same user alleged that the picture was doctored, she said, “Okay..thanks for a larger image, as you can see for yourself, I have zoomed in and there are at least 3 areas where somebody has "doctored" the pic, i.e. photoshopped.. anyways I understand your point”