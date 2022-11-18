IFS Officer Shares Mesmersing Video of Migratory Birds in Odisha

After travelling several thousand kilometres, migratory birds have begun to arrive at the Chilika lagoon in Odisha. Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares mesmerising visuals of wildlife, posted a video of a flock of migratory birds flying over the Chilika. The video captures the birds flying over the waves in the lagoon.

They can be seen hovering over the water against a clear blue sky. Nanda also mentioned that the migratory bird roosting and nesting season has begun. Nanda, in a tweet, described Chilika lagoon as a paradise for “the wandering soul”. He wrote, “Chilika lagoon is a paradise for the wandering soul. The season for roosting & nesting of migratory birds has begun”.

Take a look at the post below:

Chilika lagoon is a paradise for the wondering soul💕The season for roosting & nesting of migratory birds has begun… pic.twitter.com/8oaD8Ovisx— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 17, 2022

The video has garnered over 7 thousand views and still counting. Social media users were left mesmerised by the clip. “The flying birds as a group is a treat to watch the very fact they have chosen chilika lagoon as their dwelling. Place make it a special place worthy of preservation by us,” a user wrote.

The flying birds as a group is a treat to watch the very fact they have chosen chilika lagoon as their dwelling. Place make it a special place worthy of preservation by us.— Radhakrishnan Kanoor (@KanoorKanoor) November 18, 2022

Another commented, “Wow, wonderful photography”.

Wow Wonderful photography 👌— V N Chary (@VNChary19) November 17, 2022

A third user also mentioned that he will be travelling to witness this. He wrote, “Annual trip next month finally”.

Annual trip next month finally ❤️❤️❤️— Sandeep Rout (@sandy_33p) November 17, 2022

This isn’t the first time Susanta shared a video of a flock of birds migrating. Earlier, he shared a video of a flamboyance of flamingos migrating from one place to another. A flamboyance of majestic flamingos is seen wading through a shallow water body in the breathtaking video. The birds can be seen moving as a group in the water in the midst of the idyllic setting. The lush greenery and beautiful waters are also featured in the video. Susanta Nanda captioned the video, “In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect.” Watch the stunning video below.

In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect💕🎥 IG: chris_kap.21 pic.twitter.com/41CjCURIy0 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 31, 2022

The birds arrive in November and leave in mid-March or early April when the temperature rises.

