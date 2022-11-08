IFS Officer Shares Photo of Baby Red Pandas With a Message

Nothing comes close to seeing pictures and videos of wild animals playing and relaxing. One such picture of red pandas is going viral on the internet and it’s truly unmissable. On Tuesday, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a picture of adorable baby red pandas and asked about India’s only Red Panda Conservation Breeding Centre.

The IFS officer shared rare photos of the creatures that are now listed as endangered. In the photo, the two baby Red Pandas are seen cosying up next to each other and are adorably staring at the camera. The picture shows their cute button eyes, whiskers and their body covered in fur.

The officer penned a caption where he revealed that these two baby red pandas are currently in Conservation Breeding Centre and will soon be released in the wild. He wrote, “They are #endangered now due to habitat loss and poaching. These will be released soon in the wild.” Parveen further asked social media users, “Do you know where do we have India’s only Red Panda Conservation Breeding Centre.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Two reasons not to cut trees. But they are #endangered now due to #habitat loss & #poaching. These will be released soon in the wild. Do you know where do we have India’s only #RedPanda #Conservation Breeding Centre. pic.twitter.com/bbXypLwKJ8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 7, 2022

On seeing this post, several users went on to guess where the Red Panda Conservation Breeding Centre is in India. Several users guessed places such as Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Darjeeling and many more. One of the users also wrote, “They look so cute”. Replying to Parveen’s caption on not cutting trees, another user wrote, “After deforestation, we can’t recreate nature by planting few saplings. Added to that our greed and various taboos, all added to the loss of forests. First, we should protect our forests to protect all such species”.

The Red Panda Conservation Breeding Centre is at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling. It is also one of the most successful and only breeding programmes of the species in its natural distribution zone (along with one subsidiary centre in Gangtok).

About Red Panda

A red panda is slightly larger than a domestic cat and has a bear-like body and thick russet fur. According to WorldWildLife (WWF), there are less than 10,000 population. The acrobatic and extremely adept red pandas love to live in trees. The Eastern Himalayas contain nearly half of the red panda’s habitat. They rely on their long, bushy tails to help them balance and, presumably, to provide warmth in the winter. According to WWF, the word “panda,” which denotes an animal that consumes bamboo or other plants, is derived from the Nepali word “ponya.”

