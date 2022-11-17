IFS Officer Shares Photo of 'Mighty' Vulture With a Question, Do You Know The Answer?

A special moment of a vulture being released in the wild has been going viral on social media. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the photograph via Twitter on Wednesday night, November 16. In the picture, the vulture spreads its wings and flies as it comes out of a box. The photo also shows a few people watching it fly as they release it.

Along with this beautiful picture, Parveen Kaswan wrote, “In awe! These beautiful & mighty vultures”. He also added a question to his followers that got most of them thinking. The caption reads, “Do you know why they are called ecosystem doctors?”

Take a look at the post below:

In awe !! These beautiful & mighty vultures. Do you know why they are called as ecosystem doctors ? pic.twitter.com/VEhBj0sd7h— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 16, 2022

As soon as the post was shared online, social media users began guessing the question asked by the IFS officer. Answering the question, one of the users wrote, “Vultures are scavengers, as they feed on dead matter and thus remove dead bodies which otherwise pollute the ecosystem with its foul smell and could lead to generating many diseases. So in a way, they save the ecosystem”.

Vultures are scavenger, as they feed on dead matter and thus remove dead bodies which otherwise pollute the ecosystem with its foul smell and could lead to generate many diseases. So in a way they save ecosystem.— POONAM RATHORE (@Poonam_rathore7) November 16, 2022

Another user added, “Vultures play an essential role in environmental health by scavenging meat of deceased mammals but, now these doctors are in danger”.

Vultures play an essential role in environmental health by scavenging meat of deceased mammals..but, Now these doctors are in danger! 😔😑— Hari Prasad Sah (@ImHariPrasadSah) November 16, 2022

A third user also mentioned, “They provide vital cleanup services .. indirectly stopping the spread of diseases by dead carcass ..Majestic birds of prey”.

They provide vital clean up services .. indirectly stopping the spread of diseases by dead carcass ..Majestic birds of prey— Kavish Shetty (@KavishShetty) November 16, 2022

This isn’t the first time a picture of a vulture has gone viral on the Internet. A while back, a video of a man paragliding with a black vulture was going viral online. A vulture can be seen calmly circling the paraglider in the footage. It may also be seen modifying its flight by moving in both the up and down and right and left directions. The vulture can be seen perching on the paraglider’s foot a few seconds into the video and biting into the person’s shoes as the glider begins to caress it. The video was shot in the air, and lush green forests and buildings can be seen below. Watch the video here:

The video amassed over 31 million views as of now.

