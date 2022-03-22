IFS Officer Shares Photo of 'World's Only Plaque Dedicated to Sparrow' in Ahmedabad

It is quite evident that nowadays the sweet chirping of the sparrow birds has gone missing in the hustle-bustle of cities. Amid rapid urbanization, their numbers have been declining due to loss of habitat and diminishing resources. In a bid to highlight the dwindling population of sparrows and raise awareness on the issue, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared an intriguing Tweet on World Sparrow Day. “Today is World Sparrow Day. Whose songs are fading day by day,” Parveen wrote. Interestingly, Parveen shared a picture of a plaque claiming that it was the only “plaque in the world dedicated to a sparrow in Ahmedabad.” According to the officer, the plaque was built in the memory of a sparrow that died in police firing back in March 1974. “People are beautiful,” he added.

Today is #WorldSparrowDay. Whose songs are fading day by day.But here is a unique thing to share today. Only plaque in world dedicated to #sparrow is in Ahmedabad. Dedicated to a sparrow that died in March of 1974 in police firing. People are beautiful !! pic.twitter.com/jyPweFub7L — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 20, 2022

In the picture, the plaque can be seen with some text describing it while a small sparrow can also be spotted engraved below. The text on the plaque explains that “during the 1974 Roti Ramkhan (Navnirman Movement) in Gujarat, on 02-03-1974, 5:25 pm, an innocent sparrow was killed here in reckless police firing.”

Parveen’s post soon went viral and garnered more than 2,756 likes on Twitter along with a number of Retweets and comments. Twitter users utilized the comment section to express their concern over the declining population of birds that once used to be a common sight. “It has been more than three years I haven’t seen a sparrow or heard their chirping in my locality,” one user wrote. Another user was moved by the idea of building a plaque for the bird and wrote “So heart touching.”

it's been more than three years I haven't seen sparrow or heard their chirping in my locality.— Neetu (@Nittz_17) March 20, 2022

So heart touching.— vijaysavant (@savantvijaysinh) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, IAS officer Dr Navnath Gavhane, too, Tweeted on World Sparrow Day and shared another fascinating fact. Navnath shared that there is even a temple for birds in the Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. While sharing the picture of the temple, Navnath also urged people to offer some water to the birds during summers.

Gujarat has a temple for birds in the #sabarkantha district. Summer is there & just looking around the house ..the least we can do is to offer water to birds! #WorldSparrowDay #temple @nitinsangwan @sabarkanthadp @CollectorSK pic.twitter.com/bcRIOaLpTS— Dr Navnath Gavhane, IAS (@navnathias) March 20, 2022

According to a recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), the population of house sparrows has drastically declined. Although the exact reason for this is unknown, experts believe that deforestation, construction and modernization have contributed to their diminishing numbers.

