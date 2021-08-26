IFS Officer Shares Picture of King Cobra Eggs, Calls Them ‘Cute’

Snakes are considered a dangerous creature, aren’t they? Even though not all snakes are venomous, the very mention of snakes conjures up an image of fangs and snake-bites. However, an Indian Forest Officer does not seem to share this fear for snakes.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, is very active on Twitter. He often posts photos and videos featuring different animals. Recently, he tweeted a video of newly-hatched king cobras.

Sharing the video, Kaswan wrote: “These cute cobras. Eggs were rescued by our volunteer and after 50 days they are out! Released in the wild!" In the second tweet, he told his followers that the snakes belonged to the Monocled Cobra species. In the video, the baby snakes are seen trying to get out of the container in which the eggs were kept, climbing on top of each other.

A follower said, “Go pet them if they are so cute!”

Another one said, “Maybe I am wrong but they are not cute at all.”

A third user said, “Naa they are looking like King Cobra only.”

These are dangerous animals man it'll be great if they do go extinct— OT (@wellknownArts) August 24, 2021

Naa, they are looking like King Cobra only.— Mayank Singh🇮🇳 (@mayankpratap) August 25, 2021

Then some defended Parveen’s comment:

To everyone who's being bitter about these animals 🐍, I just want to say that they don't just help maintain ecological balance but also give us several life saving medicines. On the other hand, what have we given back to the nature? Plastic, pollution &several other problems. 😏— Star_girl_is_here✮ (@MyNameIsPBee) August 24, 2021

everything which is created by nature is cute, how can it be scary?😇— Santosh Kumar (@Santoshksh67) August 24, 2021

Cute babies. Are they venomous at this age?— Akash Kaha hai (@Akash_yahan_hai) August 24, 2021

The comments are, however, largely mixed. While some people expressed admiration for the snakes and said that they were important for the environment, others mocked Kaswan for calling snakes “cute".

