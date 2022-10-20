IFS Officer Shares Rare Photo of Endangered Turtle Species, Says 'Less Than 150 Left on Earth'

“Less than 150 on the whole planet,” IFS officer shares rare photo of endangered turtle species

A picture of an endangered turtle species, Northern River terrapin, also known as Batagur Baska, has been garnering attention on the internet. The photo, posted by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter showed two Northern River terrapins in water, crossing each other. He tweeted the photo with a caption that read, “These are northern river terrapin (Batagur Baska). Critically endangered. Current population is lesser than 150 on the whole planet”.

Parveen also added, “So effectively you are seeing something which our next generation will not be able to see. Give it a thought.”

Take a look at the tweet below.

These are northern river #terrapin (Batagur baska). Critically #endangered. Current population is lesser than 150 on whole planet. So effectively you are seeing something which our next generation will not able to see. Give it a thought. pic.twitter.com/xKEJousHuN — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2022

Soon after the photo surfaced online, users rallied in the reply section to share their reaction “Alarming statistics. Is it too late to act?” a user wrote while another commented, “Yes. Saw them in Sundarbans, they are being bred in captivity there. Hope these initiatives are successful”

A third user wrote, “Definitely deserves more than just a thought.”

“How to re-introduce them to freshwater backyards where they went Extinct? These guys are super adaptive like the crocs, so habitat is solved. Need to bring numbers up and see they don’t go extinct,” read one of the comments.

Take a look at a few more tweets below.

Definitely deserves more than just a thought! — ॐ (@shu8nya) October 20, 2022

But sir International Organisations and Indian Govt are not taking any action to protect them? So sad to hear that our next might not see them. — ANEESH DEVARAKONDA (అనీష్ దేవరకొండ) (@ANEESH04356569) October 20, 2022

Yes .. saw them in Sunderbans.. they are being breed in captivity there. Hope these initiatives are successful — Amit Kakde (@AmitKakde10) October 20, 2022

The Batagur Baska is a type of riverine turtle. According to an IUCN assessment from 2000, it is one of the turtle species that is at high risk of extinction. They are found in Bangladesh (The Sundarbans and in captivity at Vawal National Park at Gazipur), Cambodia, India (parts-West Bengal & Orissa), Indonesia & Malaysia, and locally extinct in Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, & Vietnam.

These turtles are moderately depressed, with a vertebral keel in the young, which keel disappears in the adult. While they are not aggressive or toxic, the turtle may pack a painful bite.

