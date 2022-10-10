IFS Officer Shares Stunning Video of Panther Chameleon, Says 'Who Better Painter Than God'

A video of a panther chameleon appeared perching on a person’s hand. It was flaunting the various bright colours that their species is usually associated with–including an array of red, yellow, green, orange, and more. The clip was shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The IFS officer aptly captioned the video: “Who can be a better painter than God”

Take a look at the beautiful footage here.

Who can be a better painter than god 👌 pic.twitter.com/UhUgWRZCm6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 10, 2022

While the origin and location of the video were not disclosed, it was however a clear embodiment of just how gorgeous nature can be. The footage looked as though a painter had dipped his brushes in several jewel colours and painted the creature with it.

For the unversed, panther chameleons are a rather large and beautiful variety of reptiles that can change colours, due to the presence of special cells called chromatophores on their skin. These special cells can store a range of colours that can be visible on the cell’s surface or when buried.

Notedly, female panther chameleons change their colour only when they are pregnant to signal that they will not mate, while males can flush any combination of red, green, or blue depending on their mood. According to scientific papers, panther chameleons were originally native to only Madagascar and were found most commonly along riverine habitats and forest-like bands. They are a protected species across several countries and it is rare to come across panther chameleons in all their colourful glory.

Meanwhile, netizens appreciated the video shared by Nanda and left several positive comments on the same. One user commented: “Amazing colours of nature!, while another user commented,”wow…. Incredible!”

The video, which has now gone viral with over 60k views at the time of filing this report, also has 320 retweets and more than 3.3k likes.

