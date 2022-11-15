CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#IPL#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Buzz » IFS Officer Shares Video of Cobra and Mongoose Battling it Out at His Odisha Quarter
2-MIN READ

IFS Officer Shares Video of Cobra and Mongoose Battling it Out at His Odisha Quarter

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 15:41 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The mongoose won the battle against the cobra. (Credits: Twitter/@susantananda3)

The mongoose won the battle against the cobra. (Credits: Twitter/@susantananda3)

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a mongoose taking on a cobra at his quarter in Bhubaneswar.

An encounter between a snake and a mongoose is in the limelight again. The video of the faceoff between the wild creatures was posted online by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The video apparently was shot at the IFS officer's government quarter in Bhubaneshwar. “Lucky to share my quarter with Cobras, Mongoose, Monitor lizards & palm civet cats right in the middle of Bhubaneswar town,” the IFS officer tweeted.

Along with the note, he shared a video of a mongoose taking on a cobra. In the video, the cobra and mongoose are seen fighting and dodging each other's bites. The video shows the two engaging in a fierce fight, but it appears that the mongoose won the battle. Susanta also wrote, “Here, one of a mongoose taking on a cobra & disseminating it in no time.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The video has garnered over four thousand views as of now. Social media users penned messages about how wonderful it is living between animals, while some were concerned about his safety. One of the users wrote, “Omg, cobras means that you always have to take care while living /roaming around in home”. Another user wrote, “Thanks for your courage. When you are engaged in protecting wild animals God has engaged his agents protecting you”.

Users suggested Susanta Nanda be wary of the animals as they pose a possible threat.

From sharing a video of a tiger roaming in the wild to an elephant having fun in its habitat, Susanta Nanda’s Twitter timeline is filled with fascinating animal videos. Earlier, he had shared an adorable video of a monkey and a brood of ducklings on the occasion of Children’s Day. In the video, the baby monkey is seen playing and running around with the ducklings in an open field.

Watch the video below.

The video stacked up over 1.5 lakh views along with a flood of reactions.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 15, 2022, 15:41 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 15:41 IST