IFS Officer Shares Video of Cobra and Mongoose Battling it Out at His Odisha Quarter

An encounter between a snake and a mongoose is in the limelight again. The video of the faceoff between the wild creatures was posted online by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The video apparently was shot at the IFS officer's government quarter in Bhubaneshwar. “Lucky to share my quarter with Cobras, Mongoose, Monitor lizards & palm civet cats right in the middle of Bhubaneswar town,” the IFS officer tweeted.

Along with the note, he shared a video of a mongoose taking on a cobra. In the video, the cobra and mongoose are seen fighting and dodging each other's bites. The video shows the two engaging in a fierce fight, but it appears that the mongoose won the battle. Susanta also wrote, “Here, one of a mongoose taking on a cobra & disseminating it in no time.”

Watch the video below:

The video has garnered over four thousand views as of now. Social media users penned messages about how wonderful it is living between animals, while some were concerned about his safety. One of the users wrote, “Omg, cobras means that you always have to take care while living /roaming around in home”. Another user wrote, “Thanks for your courage. When you are engaged in protecting wild animals God has engaged his agents protecting you”.

Users suggested Susanta Nanda be wary of the animals as they pose a possible threat.

From sharing a video of a tiger roaming in the wild to an elephant having fun in its habitat, Susanta Nanda’s Twitter timeline is filled with fascinating animal videos. Earlier, he had shared an adorable video of a monkey and a brood of ducklings on the occasion of Children’s Day. In the video, the baby monkey is seen playing and running around with the ducklings in an open field.

Watch the video below.

The video stacked up over 1.5 lakh views along with a flood of reactions.

