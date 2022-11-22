IFS Officer Shares Video of Elephants Playing in an Artificial Waterhole, Internet in Awe

A wholesome video of two elephants playing with water has left social media users mighty impressed. The video, posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the baby elephants enjoying their time together in an artificial waterhole.

The two elephants are seen swinging their trunks and playing in a waterhole. Completely drenched, the animals keep splashing the water around. Towards the end, one of the elephants gets out of the water and begins following the two older elephants, who start moving away from the water body. However, the little one seems in no mood to go away from the water.

“A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the video below:

A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us. pic.twitter.com/vmbOS1hDrd— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 22, 2022

Social media users found the video too cute and poured in sweet messages. One of the users wrote, “Lovely”.

Lovely 🌹🌹🌹— Suparna Sankaran (@Suparnastar) November 22, 2022

“So nice to see elephants free and happy in the wild,” commented a second.

So nice to see elephants free and happy in wild— Romiit Raaj (@RajRomit) November 22, 2022

However, this isn’t the first time an elephant video has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video of an artist playing the piano for a mother and a baby elephant gained a lot of traction online. The video begins with the man playing some calming music on a black piano while seated in a wilderness. The mother elephant and her young calf wait in front of the performer and watch him calmly. To show their enthusiasm for the musical performance, the gentle giants also move their trunks.

“Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video – Paul Barton Thailand,” read the caption posted with the video.

Piano for mother and baby elephant ❤️ video - Paul Barton Thailand pic.twitter.com/jCqrlJ7ytk— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 20, 2022

The video was originally posted by Paul Barton on his YouTube channel in 2019. Mr Barton is originally from the United Kingdom, but he moved to Thailand 26 years ago to perform for blind and handicapped elephants, according to his Facebook page.

