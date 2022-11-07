IFS Officer Shares Video of Tiger Trying to Attack an Elephant Calf

A video of a tiger chasing after an elephant calf has gone viral on social media. But what makes it more interesting is that two adult elephants can be seen escorting the baby from the tiger’s probable attack.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter where a tiger can be seen trying to hunt an elephant calf but is failing to do so because of the two adult elephants trying to protect it. As the tiger runs behind them, one of the elephants is seen looking back and waiting to try to protect the baby. The elephant calf is also seen stuck to the other elephant as they try to escape. Towards the end, the tiger fails to get a hold of the baby and then walks away. Along with the video, the caption also read, “When the apex predator takes on the calf of the largest herbivore of our forests… Watch the way elephants escort the cute little baby away from the tiger. Rare encounter, but happens in the wild”.

Watch the video below:

When the apex predator takes on the calf of the largest herbivore of our forests…

Watch the way elephants escorts the cute little baby away from the tiger. Rare encounter, but happens in the wild. pic.twitter.com/NbkF265GdX — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 5, 2022

Upon sharing the video, one of the social media users commented, “Even animals, as big as the elephant, too won’t dare to mess with the Tiger, especially when a baby’s with them”. Another user wrote, “Los elefantes son perfectos” (which translates to, ‘Elephants are perfect’). Some users also commented with several emojis.

Even animals, as big as the elephant, too won't dare to mess with the Tiger, specially when a baby's with them. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) November 5, 2022

Los elefantes son perfectos 💗 — Nathallie (@Nathallie77) November 5, 2022

Earlier, a video of a tiger trying to hunt an elephant went viral on the internet. The video shows a tiger pursuing a lone elephant who sensed his approach. As the elephant turns to face the tiger and defend himself, the tiger becomes fearful of the consequences and refrains from harming it. The elephant and the tiger then part ways.

Tiger can scare but cannot kill a full grown elephant@susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/1kWConQUeK — Santosh Sagar (@santoshsaagr) October 11, 2022

The video amassed over 10.3k views.

