IFS Officer Spends Time in Leopard's Company in Uttar Pradesh, Shares Photo

An IFS officer shared a post about his beautiful encounter with a leopard at Katarniaghat in Uttar Pradesh and he likened the incident to a ‘Ruskin Bond story’. The photo shows a leopard in front of the Forest Rest House. The officer said that they spent ‘good amount of time in each other’s company.’ The photo seemed to have been taken when the officer was inside his car.

“Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other’s company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat."

Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other’s company last night. So much wildlife history in the walls of these 120 plus years old FRH of Katarniaghat pic.twitter.com/IbIDz7pRfw— Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) May 11, 2022

Netizens were in awe of the animal.

“Lucky you were in a car. One dark night, I switched on the lights of my guesthouse and one of them growled at me. I presume to warn me not to come close to it and venture out of my room. It was so dark, i couldn’t see it. But lovely seeing the casual way this cat is strolling."

Lucky you were in a car. One dark night, I switched on the lights of my guesthouse and one of them growled at me. I presume to warn me not to come close to it and venture out of my room. It was so dark, i couldn’t see it. But lovely seeing the casual way this cat is strolling. https://t.co/ggl4GPpNN0— Neena Rai (@NeenaRai) May 12, 2022

“Katerniaghat where sightings are always eternal…."

“That was my first ruskin bond story, still remember it."

That was my first ruskin bond story, still remember it. https://t.co/JNwf4L0SBG— Pattipala (@D_Lich_King) May 11, 2022

“Have seen tigers around this FRH..! Nice encounter."

Have seen tigers around this FRH..! Nice encounter. 👍 https://t.co/Plr8QlReS8— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2022

“It is an amazing place.. Went there sometime in 2009 or 2010.. Heard a leopar had killed a man the night before nearby to where we were.. Also heard lot of stories how took domesticated animals and once even a buffalo right from the cart."

It is an amazing place.. Went there sometime in 2009 or 2010.. Heard a leopard 🐆 had killed a man the night before nearby to where we were.. Also heard lot of stories how 🐆 took domesticated animals and once even a buffalo right from the cart.— Mudit Bhargava (@bhmudit) May 12, 2022

A heartwarming story about leopards was in the news recently. Tea garden workers from Chuapara in West Bengal spotted two leopard cubs in one drain. Chuabari tea garden is located adjacent to Buxa jungle. Villagers, along with tea garden officers, decided to stop their work and called forest department officials. The officials came and told the villagers to isolate that area completely. Following this, the mother leopard came and fed both the cubs. After they were fed, she slowly took her kids to jungle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.