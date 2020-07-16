IFS Officer Talks About His Insecurities With Learning English, Starts a Wholesome Conversation Online

English has emerged as one of the most important languages used for communication. However, since it is not our mother language, we all take time to learn it. As we grow up, a lot of us feel lagging behind in the understanding of the language as compared to others. In India, this is common for students who have not learned English as the first language during their school life.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared his dilemma while learning the language. He explained that it was a difficult subject for him and at times, he also felt inferior for not knowing the language as good as others.

“English was the tough nut to crack in my boards. Given rural background. When I joined college I was surprised to notice that people were not only talking in English but even listening to songs in English. Down the line, I found funny that those things once made me worried. Life,” he wrote.

The tweet soon turned into a meaningful conversation attracting around one thousand replies, with people sharing their struggles with the language.

A user mentioned, “This fear/love for English ruining many talents. People feel inferior to someone speaking English. We made English not a language but a symbol of intelligence. That's highly ridiculous.”

When a user revealed how his struggle with language, being a student of a Hindi Medium school, did not hinder his determination to work with reputed organizations. In reply, Kaswan mentioned that while he was a student of English medium school, it made no big difference.

Here’s what others mentioned:

In a subsequent tweet, Kaswan expressed his happiness as his single tweet started wholesome conservation around the language.