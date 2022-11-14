IFS Officer's Video of Little Monkey Chilling With Ducklings Will Cure Your Monday Blues

IFS officer Susanta Nanda’s Children’s Day wish came in the form of a surprisingly wholesome video. “The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child,” he tweeted, and it didn’t just include human children. The video tweeted by Nanda shows a little monkey hanging out with a group of ducklings and they make the perfect squad.

In the video, the monkey scampers around, playing with the ducklings. On occasion, it casually picks up the tiny birds. The ducklings, too, are completely relaxed, climbing on top of the monkey as it naps. In one frame, all of them can be seen getting some sleep together and it’s the purest thing you’ll watch today.

Children’s Day, after all, comes with the implicit pledge that all children should get to live in a just and equitable society. The little monkey and the ducklings clearly understood the assignment.

The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child

A lovely Children’s day to all. pic.twitter.com/wjbhItOj88 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 14, 2022

“What a stunningly beautiful sight, thanks! God bless these lovely and innocent creatures, may Nature nurture them,” a Twitter user wrote. “Everyone except humans can tolerate each other… They don’t throw bombs on each other, don’t chop, rape…” said another.

What a stunningly beautiful sight, thanks! God bless these lovely and innocent creatures, may Nature nurture them. — Smile (@anjutalwar) November 14, 2022

Every one except human can tolerate each other…

They don't throw bombs on each other,doesn't chop, rape… — Uncommon woman (@ushak2015) November 14, 2022

Excellent,how are chicks and young monkey affectionate to each other.Thank you so much for your video. — Samikkannu M (@SamikkannuM2) November 14, 2022

Another video that went viral recently showed a squad of monkeys jumping into a swimming pool and splashing about in there having fun.

They aren’t called the ancestors of humans for nothing. They’re arguably the nicer and cuter lot, too.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here