IFS Officer's Video of Stones Hurled at Tiger Cub Goes Viral as Netizens Demand Justice

A cruel video being circulated on social media has caught the attention of netizens and has left them enraged. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service Official Susanta Nanda, the video shows stones being thrown at a tiger cub as he struggles to make a rescue.”This clip circulating in SM today will haunt me for a long long time. How can we be so barbaric & cruel,” wrote Susanta Nanda in the caption. He further informed that the cubs have been recovered by the staff of the Forest Department. Also, all the efforts are being made to nab the culprits. He urged social media users to Retweet the video and share it as much as possible so that the culprits are punished. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 56K views. Many people are seen asking questions in the comment section. “Is it possible for the concerned authorities/police to make public the names of such people along with their photos on social media?,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is so sad, I thought animal channels have educated people, but still. Rather than offering them water, they threw stones. Horrible.” Many people have also Retweeted the video. Have a look at the reactions:

Really very painful affair, unless until the Govt will not amend the WILD LIFE ACT, nothing can be done . Killing of Wild life should be treated as killing of Human. https://t.co/oNNfyctB0B — Vanoomitra Acharya (@AVanoomitra) May 19, 2022

Hope they arrest the psychopaths. https://t.co/KTdPsEukHg — vipinprasath (@vipinprasath) May 19, 2022

He is an innocent baby. I can understand fear of people but this is not acceptable. He was already injured there was no point of pelting stones at him.

I cried watching this video. It was disheartening. — Khushubu (@BeingKhushh) May 19, 2022

