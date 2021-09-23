IFS Parveen Kaswan Shares Stunning Photo of Ganpati Idol From Chhattisgarh Forest

Many people across India had been sharing pictures of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. The day holds great importance for the devotees of Lord Ganpati. On this occasion, people make the Ganesha idol using a variety of mediums. A person based out of Ludhiana had been making Ganesha idol out of chocolate and on the day of visarjan, he immersed it in milk and distributed the chocolate milk as prasad to underprivileged children. Many people who are pro-environment opted for making their own Ganesha idols using clay. This was primarily done to avoid the water pollution that is caused due to the immersion of idols made of non-biodegradable material. Ganpati idols of the holy Lalbaughcha Raja and Siddhivinayak are also major attractions of the day.

On a day like this, Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a stunning photo of a Ganpati idol in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Forest. Giving details about the idol, Parveen revealed that it was skillfully crafted at the time of the Nagvanshi dynasty. What is more interesting here is the fact that the idol has been placed on a hill that is shaped like a dhol. The idol is present 14 kilometres inside the forest.

Where the lord #Ganesha sits in calm atmosphere. 1100 year old Ganesha idol in Bastar #forest. The idol, made during the time of Nagvanshi dynasty, is placed atop a ‘dhol’ shaped hill that lies 14 km inside the forest. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/ztgk9WXbF2— Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 10, 2021

In another tweet, Parveen revealed the details of reaching the place. He mentioned that the devotee from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada will have to head to a village named Midkulnar. The village is approximately 20 kilometres away from the district. After reaching the village, the person will have to complete a trek of around 5-7 kilometres for reaching the hilltop where the idol is placed.

To reacH to this place. From Dantewada you have to reach a small vilaage Midkulnar which is around 20 kms away. Then you have to do a trek of about 5-7 kms to reach the top of the hill. Representative pic from net.— Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 10, 2021

As expected, his post got a lot of attention from netizens. Many people were blown away by the beauty of the idol while some were stunned on knowing that the statue had stayed on for so many years without getting damaged. Quite a few netizens also extended the greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi in the comments section.

