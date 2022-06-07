Iga Swiatek Asked about Makeup after She Wins French Open, Question Draws Flak Online

A reporter drew flak online after he asked World No 1 woman tennis player, Iga Swiatek, if she applied makeup when she went out to parties. The question came up in a conference right after she had won her second French Open title. The question was part of a two-part query. While the first one is a technical one in which she was asked about her best shot, the second one was about if she liked to dress up and apply makeup before going to parties. The reporter even added that earlier, there were players who were applying makeup for hours before going to court, but Iga looked ‘natural’. The question was found to be problematic because men players are rarely asked about their personal grooming practices.

“Here’s a thing that World Number One and freshly crowned French Open Champion Iga Swiatek was asked in her press conference today. Presenting without comment because there are no words.”

Here’s a thing that World Number One and freshly crowned French Open Champion Iga Swiatek was asked in her press conference today. Presenting without comment because there are no words. pic.twitter.com/rGCbA0Kc8k — Catherine Whitaker (@CWhitakerSport) June 4, 2022

“As a woman, even if you are the top of your sport, you cannot avoid being asked about makeup.”

As a woman, even if you are the top of your sport, you cannot avoid being asked about makeup. And @CWhitakerSport I really missed hearing your take on it. But I understand that you make the decisions about when you want to talk about something. https://t.co/fVow2yg6CZ — BlueGreen (@spacejourney11) June 5, 2022

“Really? Are there really grown ups in this world still living in the Pleistocene era?”

Really? Are there really grown ups in this world still living in the Pleistocene era? https://t.co/gtJoRM9wjF — Sara Cakebread (@madrecake) June 6, 2022

“Yeah, I’m sure Nadal must have been asked the same question after he won….”

Yeah, I'm sure Nadal must have been asked the same question after he won…. https://t.co/iDeTa1C0b4 — Doug Sanderson (@dougsandgolds) June 6, 2022

“I’ll personally Venmo a tennis reporter fourteen American dollars if they ask Nadal this question.”

I'll personally Venmo a tennis reporter fourteen American dollars if they ask Nadal this question. https://t.co/L7h8ghQS0R — Tony Waller (@TylerDawgden) June 5, 2022

“Completely unacceptable.”

“Too many female sports competitors have to put up with this sexist crap. Iga Swiatek deserves better. Can you imagine Nadal, Federer or Djokovic being quizzed about their favourite shaving cream?”

Too many female sports competitors have to put up with this sexist crap. Iga Swiatek deserves better. Can you imagine Nadal, Federer or Djokovic being quizzed about their favourite shaving cream? https://t.co/VlmXJWsbWQ — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) June 4, 2022

Born in Warsaw, Swiatek came to tennis because she wanted to beat her big sister. A competitive spirit no doubt inherited from her father, Tomasz Swiatek, a former rower who took part in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. This early competitive mindset allowed her to win the first professional tournament she played, in 2016 in Stockholm, on the secondary ITF ciruit.

