Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Ignorance Has Won': UK Apostrophe Society Comes to a Full Stop

Former journalist John Richards, 96, started up the society in 2001, aiming to preserve the correct use of what he said was the 'much abused punctuation mark'.

AFP

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Ignorance Has Won': UK Apostrophe Society Comes to a Full Stop
Image credit; YouTube

Britain''s Apostrophe Protection Society is closing down, its founder has announced, saying it had sadly lost the fight against "ignorance and laziness".

Former journalist John Richards, 96, started up the society in 2001, aiming to preserve the correct use of what he said was the "much abused punctuation mark".

Richards spent the last quarter of his career as a sub-editor, preparing journalists'' copy for the newspaper -- a task which often involved correcting their use of apostrophes.

When he retired, he kept spotting the same glaring mistakes in daily life and decided to take action, seeing the apostrophe as an endangered species in need of protection.

But Richards said that with regret, he was now closing down operations for two reasons.

"One is that at 96 I am cutting back on my commitments and the second is that fewer organisations and individuals are now caring about the correct use of the apostrophe in the English language," he wrote on the society''s website.

"We, and our many supporters worldwide, have done our best but the ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won!"

The www.apostrophe.org.uk website will remain open for reference.

It gives a simple guide to readers, with examples of how apostrophes are used to denote missing letters and possession but never plurals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram