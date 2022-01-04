IHU Variant of Covid-19 Detected in France Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

Amidst the growing threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that has been rapidly spreading around the world, at least 12 cases of a new variant have been reported near Marseilles, France. Known as ‘IHU’, the B.1.640.2 variant has been reported by researchers at the institute IHU Mediterranee Infection and has been linked to travel to African country Cameroon. Scientists in France have identified this new, much more mutated strain and according to them, it contains 46 mutations, more than Omicron. With more mutations, the new variant becomes more resistant to vaccines and infectious. As the news of the new and potentially more dangerous variant spread, people took to social media to react to the new threat with hilarious memes.

Have a look:

#IHU is a new variant of coronavirus which has been spotted in France.#CoronaPositiveMeanwhile people: pic.twitter.com/KaE4B99MFP— Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) January 4, 2022

Vaccine companies after knowing that their is a new variant #IHU in the market..And many more to come: pic.twitter.com/oY2TNiNPfG — MrAbsentRefugee (@MrAbsentRefugee) January 4, 2022

New COVID-19 variant 'IHU', more infectious than Omicron, detected in France; 12 people infected#Covid_19 #IHU2022: pic.twitter.com/T5yYgmWDys— dhoniraina (@SeetaramKuwal) January 4, 2022

New Coronavirus variant spotted in France called #IHU.Meanwhile people: pic.twitter.com/mOpMqJaKg8— Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) January 4, 2022

New covid variant #IHU found in France.Le #IHUvariant to 10th 12th students regarding Board exam pic.twitter.com/3BwJ0L9bdy— Nikhil Lodhi (@_nikhil_lodhi_) January 4, 2022

People hoping 2022 to be better.2022: Here are my brothers of destruction, #Omicron and #IHU pic.twitter.com/TiWNBcFhjP — Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) January 4, 2022

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on December 29, revealed that IHU has 46 mutations and 37 deletions resulting in 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions. The researchers said that it is too early to speculate on how this variant behaves as far as infection and protection from vaccines is concerned.

