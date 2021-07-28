IIM-A Student from Bhopal Bears Mother's Name for Raising Him as Single Parent

A student from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, who recently got selected in IIM-A, bears his mother’s name to express his gratitude to her for raising him as a single parent. Het Shitalben Shukla, lived in a rented house in the MP city till 2015 and did not attend any private tuitions till class XI. “My mother always helped me with my studies. She holds a diploma in mechanical engineering. During the early stages of my life, she worked as a tuition teacher to take care of our household and other expenses," Het told Times of India.

All the hard work paid off as Het was placed in the 97.53rd percentile in CAT and was offered admission at IIM-A in the PGP FABM (food and agribusiness management) programme for the 2021-23 batch. Talking about the management institute, Het said that he learned more about it from books authored by Chetan Bhagat and Rashmi Bansal.

Het studied a Bachelor of Science (Hons) course in horticulture from Anand Agricultural University and has also worked as a sales and purchase executive of agricultural products at a private firm.

The bond between mothers and their sons is truly special. Recently, a mother shared a glimpse of her kid’s prank on social media, which went viral. In the caption, the mother Jennifer Griffin Graham wrote that her son recently got to know that one can photocopy anything so he is trying to fool her now. Her tweet also has two pictures that showcase her son’s prank.

The first picture has a single, dirty-looking sock lying on the floor. The second reveals that it is nothing but a cut-out of a picture of a dirty-looking sock. She also revealed in the comments section that her kid was assisted by his dad to get the sock cut-out perfect. The hilarious prank is winning hearts all over and has gone viral.

