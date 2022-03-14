'IIM Alumni' Tag on Milk Packet Starts Twitter Debate on College Degree 'Flexing'

A milk packet bearing the tag “founded by IIM alumni", of all things, is stirring up Twitter. In an atmosphere where college education and degrees are being pitched against startups, the milk packet bearing the tag has caused a sharp divide among social media users. Twitter user Namanbir Singh shared a photo of the milk packet, writing, “What’s the point of writing your college name on a MILK PACKET!??? (sic)" The user added: “To clarify, no hate for the company or their products. But trust should be build (sic) on the basis of quality, not college tags." While some users opined that it takes time to build trust and thus the branding is a good proxy indicator, others said that the “IIT IIM flex" was to blame.

What's the point of writing your college name on a MILK PACKET!???! pic.twitter.com/TgE2uicXQg— Namanbir Singh (@realNamanbir) March 13, 2022

Let's all calm down and take solace in the fact that they didn't write which IIM they studied at. https://t.co/iw5Ng0wGvG— Noufal Ibrahim (@noufalibrahim) March 14, 2022

Arre baba, it's advertising targeting Indian parents. Yeh doodh peeyega toh direct IIX mein admission milega ‍♂️ X = T / M https://t.co/ec5yMYV8OK— CaptKenDaichiSawamura (@KenZenKayZayMan) March 14, 2022

Why not. What’s is the harm of being proud of a student of one of the top colleges in the world. It’s their wish and it’s a good one.— अनिर्बान घोष Anirrban Ghosh (@anirrbaanghoshh) March 13, 2022

A bollywood celeb does not endorse “NSD alum” If a founder has to use his college degree to impress his users, its a shows of lazy business branding. — ish.eth #hiring (@ishgoel) March 13, 2022

Not everyone thinks that thankfully. But yeah, a LOT of people still have this mindset. Uncle needs to understand ki IIM me cow ka doodh nikaalna nhi seekhate. — Namanbir Singh (@realNamanbir) March 13, 2022

The “IIT IIM" debate can be seen occupying Twitter on any given day. Recently, “Nice IIT degree bro" trended on Desi Twitter two days in a row for no apparent reason, other than the fact that startup creators and IIT alumni were exchanging barbs randomly.

