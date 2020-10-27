IIT Alumnus Mints Rs 20 Lakh from Illegal Android Apps to Book Tatkal Tickets Faster, Arrested

A resident of Pothiyapalayam in Tirrupur (Tamil Nadu) recently came under the scanner of The Railway Protection Force after it was discovered that the man had developed two Android apps to speed up the process of booking tatkal railways tickets.

The IIT alumnus who has been identified as S Yuvarajaa had allegedly designed two apps namely 'Super Tatkal' and 'Super Tatkal Pro' that bypassed the IRCTC system and helped users book confirmed tatkal tickets swiftly, reported The New Indian Express. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles e-booking of tickets.

Yuvarajaa reportedly minted Rs 20 lakh in a span of four years which he admitted to during the interrogation. The illegal apps had a user base of about 1 lakh customers and the money spent by them in the form of pre-paid payment were credited to accused's savings account via 'Instamojo' gateway, the report further stated.

"It is disheartening to note that a highly qualified person as Yuvaraja, who has done BE (Aeronautical) in Anna University and M.Tech (Aerospace) from IIT Kharagpur, indulge in such illegal activities," read a press release from RPF Cyber Cell at Southern Railway (SR).

The offender was nabbed by SR after his location and bank statements were traced.

Yuvarajaa has been arrested under 143 (2) of the Railways Act and the illegal applications have been taken down from Android's Play Store and browser, the press release further stated.