IIT Alumnus Quit US Job to Buy 20 Cows in India, Now His Dairy is Making Rs 44 Crore

It is not often that an accomplished individual chooses the simple life to follow his passions over living a life of luxury doing something they don’t like. But when they do, life has a way of rewarding them back. That is the case with former engineer Kishore Indukuri, who quit his high-paying and cushy job in the United States, only to return to India and by 20 cows. Today, Indukuri’s dairy has grown to be a company worth Rs 44 crore.

An engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur, Indukuri who originally hails from Karnataka, went on to pursue his masters degree as well as PhD from the University of Massachusetts in the United States. After completing school, Indukuri stated working with the American tech giant Intel. In his heart, however, Indukuri was not satisfied and yearned to get back to his roots.

After working with Intel for six years, therefore, Indukuri finally quit his job in the US an returned to India’s Karnartaka. Upon returning to Hyderabad, Indukuri soon realised that there were very limited options for safe and hygenic milk in the city. Thus began Indukuri’s dairy in the year 2012 with an investment of just 20 cows. They started by milking the cows themselves and delivering the milk directly to the doorsteps of customers. One of the first investments he and his family made in the dairy was to install freeze and store systems to ensure longevity of milk from the time of milking to distribution. From then on, there was no looking back.

By 2018, Indukuri’s dairy farm - named Sid’s Farm after his son Sidharth, was delivering milk to 6,000 customers in and around Hyderabad. Today, Sid’s Farm, located Shabad, has expanded its operations to include 120 employees and has achieved an annual revenue of Rs 40 crore. It delivers milk to nearly 10,000 customers every day.

In a recent interview, Indukuri revealed that though the dairy’s success had been meteoric, the early days had been full of hard work and struggle for Indukuri and his family who personally worked at the farm to ensure fresh milk delivery to their customers. Initially, Indukuri used up all his savings and sought help from his family to set up the dairy. With an initial investment of Rs 1 crore and later another 2 crores, the IIT-alumnus managed to make the dairy stand on its two feet. It was only after Indukuri was able to secure a loan for Rs 1.3 crore in 2018 to expand the dairy’s operations that he could increase production and upscale his venture.

Having started with just cow and buffalo milk, Sid’s Farm has now expanded to producing a range of dairy products including whole cow and buffalo milk, cow milk butter, skim milk, cow milk ghee, buffalo milk ghee and butter, cow and buffalo curd and organic paneer. The farm uses superior technology to ensure quality of the products and aims to target milleniall parents with children.

While Covid-19 did cause some harm to the milk business, Indukuri’s farm has not stopped producing milk even through the pandemic. Fam’s Farm now aims to further expand its product categories and expand its services to areas other than Hyderabad like nearby locations and cities like Bengaluru.

