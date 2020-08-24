IIT Bombay Awarded Students Digital Avatars in Virtual Convocation and Internet is Shook in 3D

Welcome to the new normal.

We may have expected a Terminator scenario before AI became sentient and humans started using similar technology to fight back, but it took a global pandemic to make the most VR creation ever: Digital avatars.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, on Sunday held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Keeping in view the safety measures during the ongoing pandemic, the institute held its convocation in virtual reality mode for its graduating students," the IIT- Bombay said in a statement.

IIT-Bombay added that it did not wish to deprive the students of the sense of achievement and pride of passing out of the premier engineering institute.

"A personalised avatar of each graduate received the degree certificate from the personalised avatar of director professor Subhasis Chaudhari. The medallists also received their medals from the personalised avatar of the chief guest," the institute said.

Videos of the event went viral on Twitter.

People were amazed at how "the future is now."

From the virtual avatars of graduating students getting their medals and degrees, to the procession and the ceremony was put together by a team of around 20 people over two months.

Barring just the ceremony, IIT Bombay also went a step ahead to virtually connect them with friends and organised viewing of hostel videos, a night before the convocation, reports TOI.

Post convocation too, IIT-Bombay let people access the campus’ map, walk through their departments and loiter in the corridors.