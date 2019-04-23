IIT-Bombay Draws Criticism for Calling People Who Vote for BJP 'Stupid' on Twitter

So, an official blue-ticked handle of @SJMSoM - The Shailesh Mehta School of Management makes a political tweet about ‘people here’, meaning ‘people in WB’ ‘being ‘religious but not stupid enough to vote for @BJP4India’. Is this the official stand of @SJMSoM? Please clarify. pic.twitter.com/6MjQDJT580 — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) April 22, 2019

This election season has been rife with controversies; from controversial statements to fake news and rumours, there is not a shred of doubt about the fact that the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections have been a different ballgame altogether.With the rise of social media, it has become easier to express personal opinions on public platforms. However, when it comes to politically inclined opinions, a code of decorum must be maintained. On Monday, a tweet was sent out from the official Twitter handle of Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, which is a part of IIT Bombay. The tweet took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi and called the people voting for BJP "stupid."Columnist Shefali Vaidya had tweeted "The @BJP4India's message for WB is clear, now it is up to people of WB to decide whether they want to save their culture or be West Bangladesh!" She was referring to the BJP President's rally in West Bengal where it had been claimed that only the BJP can restore Saraswati Puja and Durga Puja in Bengal to its former glory.To this, the official handle of IIT-B replied saying, "Because Hinduism and Hindutva are not the same. Being religious and being stupid are two different things. People here maybe religious but not stupid enough to vote for #BJP." The tweets have since been deleted.Vaidya instantly tweeted back asking the official handle, namely @SJMSoM, to clarify its statement. She asked if the institute was taking a formal political stand. She also asked "When did your institute move to West Bengal as my tweet was about voters in Bengal and who is the dumb Bengali SJW who is managing this handle?"She even shared screenshots of the same:Following this, the Twitter account of IIT-B received a lot of backlash from the online community which caused them to deactivate the account altogether. The verified account of IIT-B later tweeted,The question arises, how on earth did the account get verified by Twitter then? This incident certainly brings the entire process of account verification under scrutiny.