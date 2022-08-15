IIT Bombay Trolled For Photoshopping Indian Flag on Campus in Facebook Pic

India’s 76th Independence Day celebrations have taken on different colours- from unfurling of the tricolour, light shows and flash mobs to “freedom runs”. IIT Bombay, however, seems to have decided to take a slightly different approach ahead of Independence Day. The institute shared a photo of its building on Facebook on August 8, with a clearly edited-in flag unfurled on the top of the building. The photo is also set as the institute’s cover picture on the platform.

Naturally, some people poked fun at the gesture, while others were disappointed.

“It’s perfectly fine if you don’t put National Flag on your cover photo, but this edited photo just to show you are patriotic is really bogus. Sad to see this from my university,” one user commented. “Why a prestigious institution of our country have to photoshop our national flag?” Another asked. “Relax y’all, everyone know how costly land price is in Mumbai now They can’t afford a place/land for flag ,” quipped another. Yet another asked if the flag was made using a Snapchat filter.

Photos and videos of the Indian flag being unfurled at various places as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have been flooding social media platforms today. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was on Saturday flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed the ‘power of the tricolor’ and said, “We saw this in Ukraine some time ago. The tiranga became a protective shield not only for Indians but also for people of other countries in escaping to safer regions.”

In fact, the flag was also unfurled 30km above Earth by Space Kidz India, an organization that is known for promoting space science to children. The campaign was part of the Har Ghar Tiranga, which was launched to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence, Business Today reported.

The flag was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the earth on a balloon that unfurled it. “The unfurling of flag above the earth is to mark the respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to the people who are struggling hard to make India proud everyday,” the firm was quoted as saying by India.com.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here