IIT Delhi Researchers Develop Device That Generates Electricity From Raindrops

IIT Delhi researchers have developed a device called “Liquid-solid Interface Triboelectric Nanogenerator” which can generate electricity from water drops, raindrops, water streams and even from the ocean using an effect called “Triboelectric Effect” and “Electrostatic Induction”. According to a statement by IIT Delhi, the structure of the device is simple which consists of nanocomposite polymers and contact electrodes. The device can generate a few milliwatts (mw) of power, which is able to recharge small electric devices such as watches, digital thermometers, radio frequency transmitters, healthcare sensors and pedometers. While comparing with the use of other effects such as the piezoelectric effect, the current device will be able to generate more electricity.

The piezoelectric effect can generate an electric charge when a certain amount of mechanical stress is applied. But IIT Delhi researchers have been working to generate electricity with the use of wasted mechanical vibration by using an effect named triboelectric effect.

Prof Khare and Dr Huidrom Hemojit Singh in a recent work named “Advanced Material’s Interfaces” have demonstrated how the device produces electricity when water rolls over its surface.

According to Economic Times, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have supported the research under the NNetRA.

In addition, the IIT Delhi research team has also explored the mechanism by which the device generates electricity when the water drop comes in connection with the solid surface. While exploring the mechanism the research team found that the saline water drops produce more electricity, ANI reported.

