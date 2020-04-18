IIT Engineer Who Graduated During Global Recession Has Important Life Lesson for 2020 Batch

"From one survivor to another!"

Shrikant Singh, an engineer who graduated from IIT Kharagpur in the year 2009 has shared his experience on social media. He revealed that his batch had completed their engineering at the time of global recession and how things were back then and the ways in which he dealt with them.

Addressing the batch of 2020, he said that they’re the ‘chosen ones’. He described that how due to the current situation, it is likely that they might lose jobs or may have to take salary cuts, and that will not be a nice feeling, but eventually, good things will happen.

Sharing his personal story, he said:

“I graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 2009 at the peak of the global recession. My job offer from campus had been receded and my future looked bleak. I was angry and afraid. I had done everything that was expected out of me. I had worked hard to finish 2nd in my class and I had several prestigious international scholarships adorning my resume.

In desperation, I booked a one-way train ticket to Bangalore with the hope that I could crack at least one walk-in-interview somewhere. My seniors were kind and let me crash at their place could find my feet. After two months and multiple rejections, I finally secured till I a contractual position with General Electric (GE) for a stipend of INR 10,000 per month”.

Further in the post, he revealed that after a period of six months his contract with the company he was working with ended and did not get renewed and as a result, he was jobless again.

However, more than 10 years later he emphasises that he survived through that period and so did his batchmates. Shrikant also asserted how this phase changed their mindset from being arrogant to being full of humility.

Signing as a fellow survivor, he added:

“Class of 2020, you guys are the chosen ones this time. Some of you will lose jobs or face a salary cut. That truly sucks; but believe me, you will savour every success that comes to you after this. Your careers and lives are just getting started. So, buckle down and get ready to grind it out. Good things are waiting just around the corner!”